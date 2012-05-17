BHV Broadcast's Video Ghost Picks Up Another Award

PHANTOM POWER MODULES PRESENTED WITH BROADCAST ENGINEERING’S PICK HIT AT NAB 2012

Las Vegas, NV – BHV Broadcast, well known for manufacturing award-winning compact, cost-effective equipment for live and post production, picked up yet another honor at NAB 2012. The Company’s ugraded version of its Video Ghost phantom power system received a Pick Hit award from Broadcast Engineering, one of only 23 presented at the world's largest electronic media show.

Pick Hits are amongst the most prestigious technical awards given at NAB. A panel of independent judges tours the show floor for three days looking for innovative products and technology. The judges make their selections based on several criteria, including the product’s capacity to bring technical and financial improvements to a facility’s operation. Broadcast Engineering’s editors and publishers are not involved in the selection process.

BHV Broadcast’s Video Ghost was recognized for its ability to bring phantom power to the digital video world. Developed as a low-cost, reliable alternative to traditional batteries, Video Ghost was initially launched at NAB 2011 where it received the prestigious Mario Award, and returned to the Exhibition Hall in 2012 with significant upgrades. The system now provides a hefty 65 watts of power at 12V for camera head-ends and remote monitors using the existing serial digital video cable. Equally at home with SD or HD signals, it can be used to power composite to SDI converters at the camera, avoiding the considerable signal degradation suffered by composite video over distances.

