INDUSTRY LEADERS UNITE TO SUPPORT THE RECORDING ACADEMY® PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING® GRAMMY® WEEK EVENT

Audio Industry Leaders Gather for the Fifth Annual GRAMMY® Week Celebration at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles, Honoring Music Producer, Executive and Entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (February 22, 2012) — On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® kicked off GRAMMY® Week with its fifth annual event, this year honoring music producer, entrepreneur and chair of Interscope Geffen A&M Records Jimmy Iovine, who has worked with artists including Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, U2, the Pretenders, Dire Straits, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and many more. Iovine was recognized for his commitment to excellence in audio and ongoing support for the art and craft of recorded music. The event was held at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles. GRAMMY Week culminated with the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012..

The event was held with the support of leading companies within the musical instrument and professional audio markets. Presenting sponsors included The Village Studios, West L.A. Music and Westlake Professional Sales. Co-sponsors included Harman International brands AKG Acoustics, JBL, and Lexicon; Iron Mountain; Avid; Musician's Institute; Music Marketing; Shure Incorporated; Beats Electronics; Ultimate Ears; Focusrite Novation; Prism Media Products; Apogee Electronics Corporation; Full Sail University; Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro); Lurssen Mastering; Sennheiser Electronic Corporation; SoundExchange. Eco-friendly cocktails were provided by VeeV.

Producers & Engineers Wing Senior Executive Director Maureen Droney said, "The evening was a huge success, and once again we must offer a sincere thank you to all of our sponsors. It's a simple fact that we couldn't have done it without them. Since this was the P&E Wing GRAMMY Week event’s fifth anniversary, this year's event was particularly meaningful, and it is especially gratifying that so many leading high quality brands joined together and with us to make the night happen. We all look forward to next year."

Personnel from several of the sponsors also weighed in on the evening's festivities:

Michael MacDonald, VP, Sales & Marketing, Harman Professional Division, stated, "Each year the P&E Wing's GRAMMY Week Event brings the most major figures from the industry into one place. It is an honor to support the P&E Wing and to converse with the talented people behind the scenes of today's music."

"Everyone at Music Marketing was extremely proud to support The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing GRAMMY Week event. We had a great suite, which enjoyed a solid succession of industry professionals, including honoree Jimmy Iovine, making the experience one to remember," stated Ray Williams, President of Music Marketing.

Photo File: PE_IovineEvent_Sponsors.JPG

Photo Caption: Key sponsors and P&E Wing personnel gather for The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®'s GRAMMY Week event, which this year honored Jimmy Iovine. Photo Courtesy of The Recording Academy/Wireimage.com. ©2012.