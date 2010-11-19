NewTek LightWave Drives First Creature Animations Shown in New "Capturing Avatar" Documentary

The newly released "Avatar" Three-Disc Extended Collector's Edition DVD and Blu-ray from 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, features a special documentary titled, "Capturing Avatar." Included, is Rob Powers, vice president of 3D Development at NewTek and member of the original "Malibu Five," the first five individuals to join James Cameron's team in the production of "Avatar." The documentary shows the earliest six-legged creature animation test Powers created for "Avatar," using LightWave 3D, and Powers discusses the film's Virtual Art Department (VAD). While working on "Avatar," Powers founded the first ever VAD, using LightWave in the creation of virtual environmental assets for the world of Pandora in the blockbuster film.

As the first concept-animation artist working on the film, Powers used LightWave to generate the original creature rigs and test animations in his initial role as animation technical director.

"From the earliest period of 'Avatar' development, LightWave enabled me to model, texture, rig, and render quality concept animation tests, very quickly," explained Powers. "LightWave also proved to be an efficient tool for the virtual production process, as well. I wouldn't have been able to create such great imagery over the length of the project without LightWave in the production pipeline."

Powers is currently working with NewTek's software development team to produce innovative tools and new, interactive functions that will be incorporated into future versions of LightWave. The next major release-LightWave 10-is expected to ship Q4 2010.

About LightWave 3D

NewTek LightWave 3D combines a state-of-the-art renderer with powerful, intuitive modeling, and animation tools. Tools that may cost extra in other professional 3D applications are part of the product package, including unlimited render nodes, hard-body and soft-body dynamics, hair, fur, cloth simulation, and more. LightWave is enjoyed worldwide, as a complete 3D production solution for print, visual effects in film, television, broadcast graphics, games, visualization, and Web, and is responsible for more artists winning Emmy Awards than any other 3D application.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in 3D animation and special effects tools, portable live production and video editing including LightWave 3D, the TriCaster product line and 3PLAY. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards. NewTek products have been used in blockbuster films and television shows, including "Avatar," "Repo Men," "Alice in Wonderland," "Tintin," "The Dark Knight," "Iron Man," "Caprica," "V," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Lost," "Fringe" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.