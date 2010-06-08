MULTIDYNE UNVEILS LOW-COST, COMPACT HD-MULTI-LINK AT INFOCOMM 2010

HD Fiber IN/OUT for Drop-and-Repeat with HD and HDMI Outputs For 1.5 and 3 G HD Feeds via Fiber and Copper

LAS VEGAS - MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, is introducing a low-cost, compact, advanced version of its HD-Multi-Link at this year's InfoComm 2010 (Booth C4823). This new version of the HD-Multi-Link is designed for the drop-and-repeat, daisy-chain optical distribution of SD-SDI and HD-SDI signals on single-mode fiber. It offers full compatibility with SMPTE-compliant HD-SDI products such as the company's HD-1500 and HD-3000 HD-SDI Fiber Optic Links, and is available in a 3 GB and a low-cost, 1.5 GB version. Applications for the HD-Multi-Link include production monitoring and distribution; announcer booth, event, press, pool and stadium house feeds; campus distribution; and applications that require the optical drop-and-repeat of HD-SDI with HDMI monitoring capability.

HD-Multi-Link with electro-optical DA provides a mid-point fiber distribution breakout box for one copper HD-SDI output with a signal quality of up to 3G HD-SDI. An optical input and optical output transports the signal to the next device. The HD-Multi-Link also provides an HDMI output for local video and audio monitoring. HD-Multi-Link supports audio and data that has been embedded externally and provides for audio de-embedding from the HD-SDI stream for output on HDMI, or on separate RCA connectors.

"The new HD-Multi-Link improves upon the original technology, offering a smaller and more economical solution for the distribution of HD-SDI via fiber and copper in a drop-and-repeat configuration," says Frank Jachetta, Managing Director, MultiDyne. "The HDMI output allows the use of inexpensive HDMI monitors instead of costly HD-SDI devices. Fiber is the superior choice when transporting high bit rates over long distances. MultiDyne offers the simplest to most sophisticated solutions for all fiber optic transport needs."

Several SMPTE standards are supported by HD-Multi-Link, including SMPTE 424M 3G-SDI, SMPTE 292M 1.485 Gbps and SMPTE 259M 270 Mbps.

The portable HD-Multi-Link features a rugged configuration and is also available with ST, LC or FC optical connectors and includes a 5 VDC in-line power supply. External battery operation from 5 to 16 VDC is also supported.

About MultiDyne:

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.