NewTek LightWave 3D Receives Prestigious Computer Graphics World Silver Edge Award

NewTek, a worldwide leader of 3D animation and portable live production systems, today announced that LightWave 10.1 has received a Computer Graphics World magazine Silver Edge Award for industry-changing technology exhibited at NAB 2011, in Las Vegas.

Designed to recognize products that offer the best of show at leading industry conferences, such as NAB, Computer Graphics World Silver Edge Award-winning products are selected by the magazine's editorial staff, based on criteria such as technological advancements and the excitement and buzz the products generate at a trade show.

"NewTek really nailed it with LightWave 10's stereo 3D features and Viewport Preview Renderer (VPR)," said Karen Moltenbrey, chief editor, Computer Graphics World. "With 10.1, it only gets better."

From the Computer Graphics World Silver Edge Award announcement:

NewTek's LightWave 10.1 is packed with impressive technology and capabilities. Among the most attractive features are the stereo functions, offering access to all major stereo camera rigs-parallel, toe-in, and off-axis. It also offers interactive OpenGL off-axis adjustment of the right and left camera planes, click-and-drag convergence point adjustment in the viewport, and the ability to disable the anaglyph representation of the stereo camera in OpenGL. Additionally, the interocular and convergence point can both be animated dynamically over time to track stereo changes within a shot. Another great feature continues to be the Viewport Preview Renderer (VPR) for directly interacting and adjusting lights, textures, volumetrics, and more within the viewport.

"Of the thousands of products on display at NAB, it's exciting to have LightWave 10.1 recognized as game-changing technology by one of the most influential magazines in the computer graphics industry," said Rob Powers, vice president of 3D software development, NewTek. "We are inspired and motivated by this award for LightWave 10.1 and are as committed as ever to keep 'nailing it' for our customers."

Try LightWave free for 30 days at http://www.newtek.com/lightwave/lwtrial.php.

About LightWave

NewTek LightWave 3D combines a state-of-the-art renderer with powerful, intuitive modeling, and animation tools. LightWave 10 is designed to support the creative process, providing the artist with the ability to interact in real time with 3D content, to work seamlessly with the full range of software applications in production pipelines and to render on unlimited render nodes. LightWave is enjoyed worldwide, as a complete 3D production solution for visual effects in film, television, broadcast graphics, print, games, visualization, and the Web, and is responsible for more artists winning Emmy Awards than any other 3D application.

Pricing and Availability

LightWave 10.1 is expected to be available to registered users of LightWave 10 in Q2 2011.

--For a limited time, the upgrade price for LightWave 10 is US $495-and includes membership in the LightWave HardCORE community with immediate access to preview builds of LightWave CORE.

--For a limited time, a full unit of LightWave 10 is US $895-and includes membership in the LightWave HardCORE community with immediate access to preview builds of LightWave CORE.

Educational pricing is also available. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in 3D animation and special effects tools, portable live production and video editing including LightWave 3D, the TriCaster product line and 3Play. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards. NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

###

--LightWave 3D is a registered trademark of NewTek.

--LightWave, 3D Arsenal, 3Play, IsoCorder, TimeWarp, SpeedEDIT, iVGA, LiveSet, LiveMatte, LiveText, and DataLink are trademarks of NewTek.

--TriCaster, TriCaster EXTREME, TriCaster STUDIO and TriCaster BROADCAST are trademarks of NewTek.

--All other products or brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.