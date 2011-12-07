Blackmagic Design Announces Acquisition of Teranex Systems Inc.

Orlando, Florida, USA - December 7, 2011 - Blackmagic Design (www.blackmagic-design.com) today announced its acquisition of Teranex Systems Inc. (www.teranex.com), a leading manufacturer of high performance video processing products for the post production and broadcast industries. Teranex, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackmagic Design.

“Teranex is a strategic acquisition for Blackmagic Design,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Its technology, solutions and market complement our own efforts and its high quality video processing technology enables us to provide our customers with even higher levels of video quality -- extending Blackmagic Design’s product range for the broadcast, feature film and high end post production markets.”

“This is an exciting milestone for our company,” said Mike Poirier, General Manager of Teranex. “We are extremely happy to be part of the Blackmagic Design team. Blackmagic Design’s global reach, leading edge technologies, widely recognized brand name, strong systems and networking expertise and worldwide customer relationships make it an ideal partner for Teranex.”

Teranex will continue to support its customers and expand its sales channels with the added strength of the Blackmagic Design organization. Teranex will also continue its long tradition of developing superlative video processing platforms based on its patented SIMD architecture.

About Teranex Systems Inc.

Teranex Systems Inc. is renowned for its extremely high quality image processing that is dramatically higher than virtually all other video processing products on the market today. The company’s VC100 series of broadcast image processor products include options for extremely high quality deinterlace, up conversion, down conversion, SD and HD cross conversion, SD and HD standards conversion, automatic cadence detection and removal even with edited content, noise reduction, adjustable scaling, aspect ratio conversion and smart aspect ratio 4:3 to 16:9 conversion, all with full time code and multi channel audio conversion. The company’s new 3D toolkit now adds 3D camera alignment, 3D dual channel conversions and new patent pending 3D simulation that is dramatically better than other products available today.

Teranex Systems Inc. has a rich history of leading edge technology. In the early 1980s Lockheed Martin undertook a major project to develop real time video processing capability for the U.S. military – no mean feat with the electronics technology of the time. Over a period of 15 years more than $100M was spent, 34 patents have been granted and the project was completed successfully. The critical element developed was a SIMD array processor designed specifically to execute sophisticated algorithms in real time on digital video signals.

In 1998 Teranex was set up as an independent company to develop commercial applications for the technology. Subsequently Teranex has continued to develop the basic platform and has also developed award winning products that provide key functionality such as format and frame rate conversion, video noise reduction, film restoration and pre/post compression conditioning.

The Teranex SIMD array processing technology delivers real time processing with reprogrammable products, providing a future proof solution for the broadcast industry´s changing needs. Teranex is headquartered in Orlando, FL, and is represented worldwide. Email sales@teranex.com for a dealer near you.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Teranex products are available at http://www.teranex.com/images_logos.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.