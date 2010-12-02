Nevion delivers video over IP solution for CNBC in Asia Pacific

Partners with Juniper Networks to provide live bi-directional contribution-quality video between downtown studio and Singapore Exchange

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, December 2, 2010, – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has provided an end-to-end video over IP solution for regional business TV channel CNBC in Asia Pacific. Nevion partnered with Juniper Networks to deliver a solution that supports multiple real-time video links for live broadcasting from the Singapore Exchange.

Products from Nevion’s Ventura and Flashlink product lines, along with Juniper Networks’ high-performance Ethernet switches, provided an end-to-end solution for seamless video and data transport between a remote studio at the Singapore Exchange and CNBC Asia Pacific’s production center in downtown Singapore. It also provides greater scalability, allowing transmission of up to 15 SD-SDI video streams, and enhanced production capabilities with interactive communication between sites.

“In common with the financial markets we cover and the investment community we serve, we count on our production network to have absolute integrity and reliability,” said Peter Juno, senior vice president, International Operations, CNBC in Asia Pacific. “Real-time IP networking video feeds have plenty of potential benefits, but they mean little if they create any impairment of our quality-of-service. The Nevion-Juniper solution provides the performance, reliability and quality we need to embrace IP networking for professional TV production.”

Nevion Flashlink modules provide audio embedding into SD-SDI video at the transmitter sites and change-over switching at the receiver sites for non-critical video signals. With only 35Mbps allocated per SD signal, Nevion’s VS901 is used to provide visually-lossless JPEG 2000 compression of SD-SDI video for the highest possible visual quality over IP. The VS901 delivers compressed signals on two redundant paths to ensure the highest reliability, and the system requires less than 60ms of latency from end to end. Multiple VS908 modules each aggregate eight ASI video streams onto a single Gigabit Ethernet link, complying with SMPTE specifications for IP encapsulation and forward error correction.

Nevion’s VS7700 modules provide intelligent perfect protection switching of the compressed video signals for guaranteed signal quality, instant switching to an alternate path in an outage, prevention of secondary outages, and no disruption of service. Switch events are invisible to downstream equipment, so they cause no risk of equipment reset. Protection is carried out in the compressed domain to ensure that downstream decoders are provided with an undisrupted flow of compressed video. This also allows the compressed video stream to be analyzed in real time for signal integrity monitoring and providing an overall view of video health.

“In today’s competitive and fast-changing environment, costs must be minimized while maintaining the highest visual quality and lowest latency video,” said Oddbjørn Bergem, CEO of Nevion. “With standards-based products and innovative engineering, we were able to create a full video transport system over IP between CNBC Asia Pacific’s studio at the Singapore Exchange by integrating not only across product lines, but also with third-party solutions and existing infrastructure.”

Juniper Networks EX4200 Ethernet switches provide the IP network connection between the Nevion solution at the Singapore Exchange and Starhub’s Gigabit Ethernet network, and between the Nevion solution at CNBC Asia Pacific’s production center and Starhub’s network. The system has fully redundant Ethernet links between the Nevion solutions and the EX4200 switches, and between the EX4200 switches across the carrier network.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

About Juniper Networks

From devices to datacenters, from consumers to the cloud, Juniper Networks delivers innovative software, silicon and systems that transform the experience and economics of networking. The company serves more than 30,000 customers and partners worldwide, and generated more than $3 billion in revenue over the last year. Additional information can be found at www.juniper.net.

About CNBC in Asia Pacific

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 390 million households worldwide. In Asia Pacific, CNBC is distributed to over 70 million households and is uniquely positioned to speak to viewers from across the region. Headquartered in Singapore, the network provides nine hours of live Asia-produced programming every weekday, which is complemented with coverage of live market action from Europe and the US. CNBC Asia Pacific's channels, which include CNBC Asia, CNBC-TV18 (India), CNBC Awaaz (India), CNBC Pakistan, Nikkei-CNBC (Japan) and SBS-CNBC (South Korea) are available in more than 21 countries across the Asia Pacific region. CNBC also has a strategic alliance with Shanghai Media Group, which wholly owns a subsidiary, China Business Network and a collaboration with China Central Television (CCTV). In China CNBC reaches 400 million homes via CCTV’s Business Channel programme, Global Connection Show. The channels are distributed via satellite, cable and terrestrial broadcast networks, as well as through digital platforms. For more information, please visit us at http://asia.cnbc.com.

