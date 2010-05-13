CLASS ON DEMAND RELEASES HP PROCURVE MULTISERVICE MOBILITY SOLUTION TRAINING FOR ONLINE IT LEARNING PLATFORM

For Immediate Release

Class on Demand introduces cost-saving IT course; new training provides comprehensive instruction on designing, implementing and testing a complete wireless solution using MultiService networks

Hoffman Estates, IL – Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products, is pleased to announce their newest IT training release. "Implementing Wireless Networks using the HP ProCurve MultiService Mobility Solution," examines MultiService Mobility (MSM) wireless solutions and how they address specific business requirements for enterprise and public access services. Available today, the training is designed specifically for network and support engineers, and pre-sales network consultants looking to design, configure, and manage a wireless network using HP ProCurve MultiService Mobility Products. Bill Giannattasio, senior networking engineer and recognized expert on the topic of MSM networking, instructs the training presented through the Class on Demand Online Learning Platform.

"Our new wireless training course is the perfect tool for network engineers looking to expand their knowledge of MultiService Wireless Networks and increase their marketability," says Paul Holtz, CEO and Founder, Class on Demand. "The integration of IT-related courses into our product catalog has greatly increased our user-base and provided customers with comprehensive and practical courses for business and technical management. Pairing these unique IT courses with our new Online IT Learning Platform gives customers advanced accessibility and more options than ever before."

"Implementing Wireless Networks using the HP ProCurve MultiService Mobility Solution" provides over four-hours of highly-engaging instruction with Bill Giannattasio. The in-depth lessons are broken down into ten distinct modules on MultiService architecture concepts and the family of HP ProCurve MSM products. Giannattasio's instruction encompasses WLAN design and planning methodology, HP ProCurve MSM controller setup, Virtual Service Community Profile (VSC) construct, 802.1X authentication and connections, 802.11n support, working with multi-radio MSM APs and more.

Class on Demand's Online IT Learning Platform includes a secure streaming video server employing Microsoft's® Silverlight® DRM technology, and a flexible payment engine, allowing the purchase of entire courses or individual modules. Each course is captured in HD, providing users with exceptional viewing quality in a unique non-linear training approach, enabling self-paced navigation. Each lesson employs high-quality screen captures and animated graphics to provide an end-to-end curriculum for information retention and increased productivity.

For pricing and additional information on: "Implementing Wireless Networks Using the HP ProCurve MultiService Mobility Solution," please visit: http://www.classondemand.com/IT.

