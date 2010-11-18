For Immediate Release

YNN AUSTIN BECOMES EIGHTH TIME WARNER CABLE NEWS CHANNEL TO DEPLOY DALET ENTERPRISE EDITION

Dalet to provide end-to-end, file-based news production workflow; story-centric journalist tools and unique 24-hour news wheel technology maximize content production and delivery

New York, NY, November 18, 2010 -Dalet Digital Media Systems announced today that YNN Austin (News 8 Austin), Time Warner Cable’s 24-hour local news channel in Texas, will replace their existing news production system with Dalet Enterprise Edition, the company’s integrated automation, newsroom and Media Asset Management (MAM) solution. Dalet Enterprise Edition will provide YNN Austin a single-vendor software solution that integrates the newsroom’s content gathering, production, and distribution. YNN Austin selected Dalet Enterprise Edition based on the successful deployment of Dalet at seven other Time Warner Cable channels: YNN Buffalo; News 14 Carolina with channels in Raleigh, Wilmington, Charlotte and Greensboro; and the flagship NY1 operation which includes NY1 News and the Spanish language channel NY1 Noticias (read the case study at http://www.dalet.com/Time-Warner-Cable). "Thanks to our sister operations, we have a clear understanding of what Dalet brings to the table in performance and benefits,” said Kevin Kelly, Senior Director Operations and Engineering, YNN Austin. “Dalet’s advanced editorial workflow, comprehensive video production tools, integrated content catalog and archive, and seamless interoperability between systems will improve just about every aspect of our production operation, allowing us to better manage the massive amount of content we handle on a daily basis.”

Like those of its sister channels, YNN Austin journalists write, shoot, and edit news packages. The Texas station also follows the Time Warner Cable one-hour news wheel format where news segments are pre-recorded and frequently updated throughout the day. Ideal for this type of workflow, Dalet offers desktop editing, news wheel playout and CGs on the timeline, optimizing content production and playout. “Dalet employs a highly collaborative story-centric approach to news production. This works very well for YNN Austin and other Time Warner Cable channels where journalists need to manage all kinds of multimedia elements within the story,” said Julien Decaix, General Manager, Dalet Digital Media Systems USA. “The deep integration between tools and platforms means departments can collaborate — from the news desk, to planning and production, to the production control room. This type of organization greatly simplifies both content management and repurposing, which is a key goal for the Austin team.” Dalet’s unified platform lets users log and search materials, edit packages, and manage broadcasts from one user interface. Complex media conversions, content migration, and metadata management will be automated by the Dalet Media Asset Management (MAM) platform and Workflow Engine, providing a transparent media flow from ingest, to distribution, to archive.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards. Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal +, FOX, eTV, NBC Universal, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

