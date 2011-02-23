Big-City Broadcasting in Small-Town Minnesota with Vaddio Camera Systems

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (February 23, 2011) – Just because you’re based in a small town doesn’t mean you can’t have big-city ambition. Husband and wife team, Doug and Beth Voss, run the audiovisual system at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville, a rural Minnesota town with a population of 2,200. Looking for a unique way to reach the extended Paynesville community they hired Intermedia Systems Group of Burnsville, Minn. to install a complete AV system featuring high definition video displays, a Vaddio HD PTZ remotely controlled camera system and a digital audio sound reinforcement system to back it all up.

The Objective

“Being ahead of the game was our goal,” explained Doug Voss. “We saw what other churches were doing with broadcasts and we didn’t want to do a substandard job. Should we use standard definition cameras because that’s what everyone else is using or should we plan for the future so when everyone else catches up we’ll be ready for it?” Voss and crew had the gumption to foresee the rapid acceptance of high definition taking place.

Their main goal was a quality, high definition broadcast of weekly church services for the local cable channel, explained Systems Consultant Joel Evermann of Intermedia. Selling DVDs of weddings, baptisms and special holiday programs would also help subsidize the new AV system. “Members no longer have to hire a videographer for their wedding – or if they do, they know they have a solid 3-camera shot.”

High Definition Video System

The video system includes three WallVIEW CCU HD-18 PTZ cameras: one located on the face of the balcony – front and center, one mounted back in the sanctuary and the “Bride Cam” located behind the alter for capturing the bride as she walks down the aisle. Controlling the cameras back at the head-end is Vaddio’s ProductionVIEW HD camera controller and switcher. “We needed pan/tilt/zoom robotics that could be operated easily,” explained Evermann, “and this is really the core of why we chose Vaddio for Grace United. Bottom line is that everything from the cameras to the controller, capture device and rack that it’s all housed in – it’s all Vaddio. It’s a totally integrated solution.”

Currently the Voss’s mainly run the two-person operation (Beth controlling the video and Doug manning the audio system), but they are working on transitioning in some volunteers. “ProductionVIEW HD was pretty easy to learn and the kids who have been helping out are even more quick to learn.” Knowing when to use the adjustment knobs on the ProductionVIEW HD presented the biggest learning curve for the Voss’. “We had to learn when to use the auto iris knob and when not to use it – especially when we installed the new theatrical lighting. And the garland on the Christmas tree was also making the cameras out of focus, but we adjusted the manual focus on the switcher and it worked great.”

“Everything has been really well received,” explained Voss. “Whenever you do something like this in a traditional church you always wonder if people are going to like it. We’ve gotten compliments from the local people that the services are easy to watch and they like the transitions. Everything is really smooth and because we are using the Preview monitor, there isn’t any jerkiness or fast zooming in, up or down.”

Ahead of the Digital Game

After the Vaddio system was installed and connected to an iMac, the Voss’ had all the tools they needed to capture, record and broadcast to the community. Unfortunately the technical capabilities of Grace United far exceed the technological infrastructure of the community.

“They keep asking us when the Public Access stations are going to go high def,” Joel chuckled. “And forget just capturing services, weddings and holiday programs for cable access. They wanted to broadcast high definition over the Internet.” The fastest clear wire connection in town doesn’t even allow the capability to push content to the web – so for now its just standard definition over the local cable channel and DVDs. “Grace United is more technologically advanced than the town. When the town is finally ready for high definition, Doug and Beth will already be there with archives and archives of video waiting to be shared.”

