ScheduALL Showcases Interoperability Engine "Chorus" at NAB 2012

(Hollywood, FL – March 19, 2012) – ScheduALL, the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) software for the media, broadcast, satellite and transmission industries will be demonstrating its revolutionary Chorus module at the NAB 2012 Show in Las Vegas, April 15-19th. ScheduALL Chorus™ enables disparate business systems to effectively communicate with virtually any third party system—a critical function in a world where digital workflow is the key to operational efficiency and organizational success.

The Chorus framework successfully accelerates file based workflow without the need for custom dedicated interfaces. With Chorus, integrating ScheduALL with other systems, processes and devices is now a matter of setup and configuration, and not custom programming.

The Chorus dynamic interoperability engine utilizes next generation XML & SOAP, and allows ScheduALL to build transmission circuits, drive routers, ingest content into MAMs and DAMs, talk to financial systems, deliver data to content movers, position antennas in satellite farms, and so much more.

“It’s difficult to adequately describe the excitement here at ScheduALL over the performance and potential of Chorus—and specifically, of the breadth and flexibility of its new Dynamic XML capabilities. NAB is the perfect forum to reconnect with our users and demonstrate this revolutionary technology.” said Joel Ledlow, CEO at ScheduALL.

The key is eliminating the necessity for dedicated interfaces, opening the door to fast integration with of a host of different third-party systems and devices. Those already implemented or underway include Net Insight, Miranda and Evertz. ScheduALL is also in the midst of configuring Chorus to interface with content movers like Signiant and Aspera, news systems like AP/ENPS, Dalet and Avid, asset managers such as Avid Interplay, Dalet and Masstech, and financial systems like PeopleSoft and SAP.

Industry players can stop by the ScheduALL booth at NAB (#SU5015) to learn more about this and the other innovative and robust products that ScheduALL has to offer.

Connect with ScheduALL at the 2011 NAB Show

To schedule an appointment with a ScheduALL expert at the 2012 NAB Show and learn how ScheduALL’s industry-changing technologies can meet the unique challenges of your organization, please call (954) 334-5400 or email- events@scheduall.com

Register to attend the Sneak Preview Webinar for NAB 2012

On Tuesday, April 10th, ScheduALL will hold a 2012 NAB Sneak Preview, a free webinar highlighting the products that will be featured and demonstrated at the NAB show. The webinar will be presented twice—once at 11:00 a.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. BST for North America and Europe, and again at 7:00 p.m. EDT/9:00 a.m. AEST for Australia. To register for either webinar, go to www.scheduall.com/NAB.

Socialize ScheduALL

Twitter

Follow @scheduall for exclusive tips and tricks, promotions and messages!

Facebook

Find “ScheduALL” on Facebook and participate in sharing posts, pictures and more!

You Tube

Stay tuned to scheduall89 on You Tube to see product demos and presentations!

About ScheduALL

ScheduALL is the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) solutions for the broadcast, satellite/transmission, media, and entertainment industries. As a market leader with a 23-year track record of success, ScheduALL is clearly recognized as the partner of choice for operational management solutions with over 1,200 installations in more than 53 countries. The modular approach and scalable product sets provide a collaborative platform for users across multiple environments. ScheduALL clients include all of the major U.S. broadcast networks BBC, FOX News Network, The Associated Press, Intelsat, SES World Skies, Turner Studios, Mediaset, Technicolor, Deluxe, CBC, ABC Australia, and RTL.

###