Ross Video and Mass Relevance Team Up To Provide Live Twitter Feeds on NBC’s The Voice

Iroquois, ON, Canada – July 5, 2011 – NBC’s new top-rated show, The Voice, went live Tuesday, June 7th with on-screen Twitter feeds provided by Ross Video’s XPression 2D/3D CG & Motion Graphics System and social data feeds moderated by the Mass Relevance Platform. XPression graphics were used for both the lower third Tweet display on-air and a Twitter stream that ran across four flat-screen monitors in The Voice Social Media Room, the show’s social media headquarters.

“The Voice required a live graphics platform that would interface easily to live social data, and XPression and Mass Relevance integration fit the bill,” said Jerry Kaman, Engineer-in-Charge for The Voice. “Both products had been deployed independently at major award shows with great success, and a marriage of the two seemed to provide the most elegant solution for our creative needs. Everything came together easily and the support from both Ross and Mass Relevance was first rate. I have already received inquiries regarding the utilization of both XPression and Mass Relevance on future shows.”

”Xpression and the Ross Video integration provides the perfect complement to the Mass Relevance Platform,” said Sam Decker, CEO of Mass Relevance. “Through our combined efforts we are able to showcase the power of social conversations and engagement in a compelling visual manner. It has been a pleasure to work with Ross Video and we look forward to future efforts.”

“It was a pleasure working with both Jerry Kaman and the folks at Mass Relevance on this project.” said Brian Olson, Marketing Product Manager for XPression. “Jerry knew exactly what he wanted, and the Mass Relevance-XPression combo fit together effortlessly. XPression was able to connect to the Mass Relevance Platform via our built-in Datalinq Server to provide a strong visual component for the live social data. For the lower third, we created a simple application that mined the moderated social feed and allowed the XPression operator to control when the graphic came on screen and when the Tweets updated for maximum flexibility.”

About Mass Relevance

Based in Austin, Texas, Mass Relevance enables entertainment, media, retail, and manufacturing brands to drive real-time engagement through social curation. The company provides a flexible, robust platform to facilitate audience and consumer interactions in a relevant, moderated way that is proven to deliver measurable results. Brands using Mass Relevance include RIM, NBC Sports, Xbox 360, Samsung, Cisco, National Instruments, and Golden Globe Awards. The company is privately held with venture capital funding. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.massrelevance.com.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane, CrossOver and Carbonite Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sport stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

