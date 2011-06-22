Nevion introduces optical processing solutions for greater network value and flexibility

Singapore, June 21, 2011 – Nevion, a leading video transport provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, will introduce signal processing solutions in its Flashlink line that provide greater flexibility and performance to the processing of 3G-, HD- and SD-SDI optical schemes at CommunicAsia (booth #BR2-01, Marina Bay Sands) on June 21-24. The Flashlink family of signal processing and transport solutions is integral to Nevion’s fully managed video networking across all network infrastructures.

A highly integrated audio embedder, the AV-3G-XMUX provides simultaneous embedding and de-embedding of eight AES3 stereo digital audio channels into digital 3G-, HD- or SD-SDI. Configurable as an optical transmitter and receiver for varying optical schemes—short haul, CWDM or DWDM—the product enables users to copy or move audio groups without additional delay, access eight AES3 ports that can be individually configured as inputs or outputs, generate video and audio signals, and embed and transport asynchronous serial data.

A series of new 3G-SDI multi bit-rate distribution amplifiers provides high-performance media distribution for signal formats from 19.4Mbps in studio and broadcast applications. The DA Flashlink series is configurable for cable equalizing and reclocking of DVB-ASI, SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI signal formats, and as a 1 x 8/6 distribution amplifier (DA). A passive relay bypass function included with several backplane board versions enables full redundancy in case of main or card failure.

“These product introductions represent another step forward for Flashlink’s comprehensive and fully integrated optical solutions,” said Arne-Johan Martinsen, director of product management, Flashlink. “More efficient processing enables broadcasters to better leverage their video networks for the most cost-effective and reliable content transport.”

Nevion’s up/down/cross converter— Flashlink UDC-HD-XMUX4—which provides broadcast-quality format conversion with motion adaptive de-interlacer, full support for active format description (AFD) and built-in frame synchronizer with de-glitcher, now also supports closed captions.

Since its inception more than a decade ago, the Flashlink product family has gained a reputation for providing real-world signal processing and video broadcast distribution requirements with products that are easy for broadcasters to use. Flashlink products are recognized by high feature density with extensive control and monitoring capabilities and ultra-low power consumption, packed in attractively small form factors.

About Nevion

