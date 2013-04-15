NewTek Developer Network partners unveil new products

NewTek has announced the expansion of the NewTek Developer Network, a growing ecosystem of companies that create workflows for NewTek customers.The Network, which already includes Avid and Chyron, offers customers an extended set of products that work directly with TriCaster to provide innovative solutions and support for live production.

“NewTek’s TriCaster has been very popular with Ustream broadcasters with its multicamera switching, 1080p, video playback, and green screen with chroma key — basically everything you would want to do on video production at a really affordable price point,” said Ustream CEO Brad Hunstable. “Ustream is thrilled to partner with NewTek, to include native support for Ustream inside of every TriCaster.”

The Network includes companies in several different categories — streaming, graphics, content, controllers — which, together with TriCaster, offer NewTek customers innovative options for live streaming and production.

The companies unveiling new products and workflows for TriCaster customers include:

Streaming

Haivision – HyperStream Live - Multi-bit streaming as a service in the cloud for TriCaster.

Graphics

Compix – Linx – Software-based character generator for the TriCaster with optional channel branding and social media integration.

Content

Freeplay Music – Desktop access to free and affordable music for TriCaster.

Controllers

AJA – KUMO SDI routers - connects up to 32 sources with TriCaster 8000.

“The landscape of live production and network style content is dramatically expanding as TriCaster and 3Play are being utilized by so many creative people today,” says Michael Kornet, vice president of business development at NewTek. “Through the program’s SDK we have provided the inner workings of our products so that developers can add even more value to our customer’s powerful live production workflows. We are proud to recognize a host of companies that are announcing new product workflows for our customers and value them as the newest members of the NewTek Development Network.”

To learn more about the NewTek Developer Network and its SDK program, visit http://www.newtek.com/solutions/newtek-developer-network.html.