LINEAR ACOUSTIC TO SHOWCASE AERO.air (5.1), AERO.qc AND LAMBDA-II AT ABU DIGITAL BROADCASTING SYMPOSIUM 2010

Linear Acoustic Director of Business Development, Asia, To Lead “Audio Under Control” Session

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Linear Acoustic, the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, will feature its AERO.air (5.1)™ 10-Channel Transmission Loudness Manager, AERO.qc™ Audio Quality Controller and LAMBDA-II™ Professional Digital Audio and Metadata Monitor at the annual Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2010 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Gencom Technology Booth 19.) In addition, Daniel Wang (Wang Zherun), Linear Acoustic director of business development, Asia, will lead a technology presentation titled “Audio Under Control” on March 9 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wang’s presentation, scheduled during Session 3 of the symposium, will introduce the basic concept of loudness and discuss loudness control techniques that have been proven effective during broadcast production and transmission. In addition, Wang will discuss how these techniques can be applied to control digital television loudness while continuing to maintain production values.

“Broadcasters in the region are more interested than ever in techniques that will improve the quality of audio delivered to the viewers and ease their transition to digital audio,” says Wang. “Linear Acoustic has worked closely with several broadcasters in the Asia Pacific region, helping them prepare to provide compelling 5.1 surround sound for their HD viewers. At ABU, we will share our experience working with these customers, offering attendees proven solutions to control loudness within an acceptable range and also solve the sound image collapsing issue when switching between 5.1 movie or network programming to stereo local programming.”

With ABU’s major focus this year on HDTV and the digital transition, Linear Acoustic will highlight and demo three of its television audio control products, including the company’s flagship AERO.air 5.1 10-Channel Transmission Loudness Manager. Equipped with multiple loudness controllers, dual upmixers, metadata management and full-time two-channel downmixing to support legacy stereo or analog audio paths, the AERO.air 5.1 is an extremely comprehensive digital television audio processor in a simple, easy-to-use unit. In addition, AERO.air is the world’s first TV audio processor to feature built-in Dolby® Digital (AC-3) encoding.

The AERO.qc Audio Quality Controller allows users to monitor and fix loudness problems automatically in real time during production or as audio enters the plant for ingest. The AERO.qc couples the ITU-R BS.1770 loudness measurement standard with proprietary signal analysis techniques to evaluate content and make adjustments. Operator intervention can range from full control of measurement and audio adjustment to highly automated processing that requires little oversight. Full-color front-panel metering provides comprehensive real-time loudness indication. Options include Dolby® E/AC-3 decoding, additional advanced production upmixing algorithms, AERO-style multiband loudness and dynamic range control, multichannel analog output with speaker EQ, and HD/SD-SDI input and output. A hardware remote volume and speaker control is available separately.

The LAMBDA-II Professional Digital Audio and Metadata Monitor displays both audio and metadata, with simulation of metadata effects to provide accurate monitoring throughout the entire broadcast chain. The base model includes standard features such as AES and HD/SD-SDI inputs, ITU-R BS.1770 loudness measurement, a premium acoustically-tuned bi-amplified speaker system, full-time two-channel LtRt or LoRo downmix via AES and balanced analog outputs, AES outputs of decoded and/or de-embedded audio channels and a powerful front-panel headphone output. The LAMBDA-II’s easy-to-read display features metering of eight audio channels along with numeric loudness and metadata indication, and unique front-panel controls and presets give users the option to quick step through any channel, channel pair or downmix or recall previously programmed options.

About Linear Acoustic:

Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, e2™ (e-squared) multichannel audio backhaul and distribution, and MetaMAX™ metadata processing products, and licenses key technologies to OEM partners. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) and by participating in other international standards groups. Linear Acoustic is a sustaining member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and is a premier member of the Sports Video Group. Linear Acoustic provided its UPMAX:neo™ 5.1-channel upmixer and technical services for NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and its AERO.qc™ loudness metering and upmixing and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Linear Acoustic is a member of the Telos group of companies along with Omnia and Axia. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.