Triveni Digital Teams GuideBuilder® PSIP Generator With LARCAN's End-to-End Mobile DTV Demo at the NAB Show

GuideBuilder® Generates Accurate Metadata Critical to Effective Delivery, Tuning, and Viewing of ATSC Mobile DTV

PRINCETON, N.J. — April 7, 2010 — Triveni Digital today announced that its GuideBuilder® metadata generation system, newly enhanced with mobile DTV capabilities, will be demonstrated within LARCAN's mobile DTV system at the 2010 NAB Show. On display at the LARCAN booth (SU3317), the end-to-end solution for fixed and mobile DTV delivery will rely on the GuideBuilder to generate the A/153 metadata and the new mobile metadata, all in a single unified platform. GuideBuilder Mobile will be demonstrated in conjunction with LARCAN's new 1-RU OCTANE mobile encoder and OCTANE M/H gateway multiplexer.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Triveni Digital to demonstrate how the right combination of solutions can make mobile DTV delivery a surprisingly simple and straightforward undertaking," said Scott Barella, vice president of technology and business development at LARCAN. "Triveni Digital has long been a leader in the field of metadata management, and the company's GuideBuilder system offers a proven track record along with the latest advances in A/153 metadata for mobile DTV. This unified platform lets broadcasters leverage existing workflow and staffing investments, rather than having to reinvent the wheel in order to add mobile DTV to their broadcast services. The system is a perfect fit for our turnkey, state-of-the-art mobile DTV model."

"LARCAN is a world-class provider of innovative broadcast solutions, and the company's contributions to the mobile DTV market take broadcasters from 'start to success' in launching their own mobile DTV services," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "GuideBuilder's mobile DTV capabilities complement this approach by allowing broadcasters to leverage their existing metadata management platform to support new mobile DTV services."

The GuideBuilder PSIP generator is well established as a solution that enables broadcasters to meet the FCC's PSIP requirements, ensure the viewability of their DTV broadcasts, and enhance over-the-air DTV service. The system provides mission-critical operational capabilities for both content providers and network operators by generating accurate metadata ― the foundation for ATSC digital television transport streams ― whether broadcast for television sets or mobile devices. The GuideBuilder's mobile DTV capabilities enable transmission of mobile metadata to mobile ATSC receivers, in turn allowing users to select and change viewing channels. While supplying information about the current show, its duration, rating, and other characteristics, the mobile DTV enhancements to GuideBuilder also support the delivery and display of parental control data, as well as promoting future events via the electronic service guide.

The LARCAN OCTANE mobile encoder leverages MPEG-4 encoding technology from Envivio to provide single and multiple channels of video. Tightly integrated with the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder system, the LARCAN OCTANE M/H gateway multiplexer accepts both legacy ASI transport streams and mobile IP transport streams, outputting a custom ATSC M/H transport stream in the ASI signal format. The LARCAN Pulse Modulator completes the system by serving as the new ATSC M/H exciter for compliant ATSC terrestrial transmission.

More information about the GuideBuilder and other Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

About LARCAN

LARCAN is a full-service broadcast solutions company that innovates, designs, and manufactures superior analog, digital, and mobile television transmitters for wireless and broadcast markets worldwide. LARCAN offers end-to-end engineering solutions in solid-state VHF, UHF, high-power transmitters, and innovative low-power transmitter and translator technologies. LARCAN specializes in a full range of "Start to Success" services, accessories, and custom solutions for the broadcast industry. More information is available at www.larcan.com.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that provide for the management and distribution of data and metadata in DTV, mobile DTV, and IPTV streams. Triveni Digital's products for DVB SI, ATSC PSIP, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

