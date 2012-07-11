Wohler Signs U.K.'s Digi-Box as EMEA Distributor

LONDON -- July 11, 2012 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Digi-Box.co.uk will serve as an EMEA distributor for the complete Wohler product line. From its offices near London, Digi-Box will supply Wohler products and solutions to the terrestrial, satellite and cable, telecommunications, and broadcast industries, as well as to systems integrators, the convergence market, and broadcast post-production facilities.

"Wohler's reputation for innovation and quality extends from its early engineering of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring solutions to the company's new leading-edge transcoding and file-based automation platforms," said Jon Phillips, managing director at Digi-Box. "We are pleased to be working with Wohler, and we look forward to offering the company's products -- and their many benefits in today's multiplatform workflows -- to customers across EMEA markets."

The Wohler portfolio includes award-winning audio and video monitoring systems, as well as the company's new RadiantGrid(TM) New Media Automation(TM) software platform, which leverages built-in intelligence to automate the entire workflow for managing file-based ingest, preparation, and distribution of digital media content. In combination with Wohler's modular monitoring and processing solutions, the advanced parallel processing technology of the RadiantGrid platform supports a full range of video, audio, data, and QC solutions that streamline IT-centric workflows and intelligent management and processing of content across the value chain.

"With its expertise in technical and systems sales and knowledge of EMEA markets and media companies, Digi-Box makes an excellent partner," said Terry Allford, business and channel manager EMEA at Wohler Technologies. "The company's experience in delivering test and measurement, monitoring, signal routing, digital conversion, and file-based processing systems will be invaluable in facilitating even broader adoption and increased awareness of Wohler hardware and software-based solutions throughout the EMEA region."

Further information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Digi-Box

Celebrating its 15th year of business, Digi-Box is committed to bringing innovative, state-of-the-art products to existing channels and emerging vertical markets. As a Master Distributor, Digi-Box values its channel partners and builds long-term, successful relationships with them through a variety of distribution models. Digi-Box works with leading-edge suppliers whose products offer a complete range of solutions with the innovation, performance, and reliability to move its customers forward. This successful, motivated company has earned the respect of suppliers and customers worldwide with its expertise and experience in the broadcast market and commitment to excellent customer service. More information about Digi-Box is available at www.Digi-Box.co.uk.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

