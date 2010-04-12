Nucomm Unveils Channel Master Lite Portable Microwave Link System at NAB 2010

Lightweight, Compact Design is Specifically Mission Oriented for Helicopter and Aerial Applications

LAS VEGAS, NV - Nucomm, a Vitec Group brand, and a leading provider of digital and analog microwave systems for the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment, Government, Military and International marketplace, is unveiling its ChannelMaster Lite portable microwave link system at NAB 2010 (Booth C6419).

"The ChannelMaster Lite is a product that is truly born out of our customer's feedback," says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. "They asked us to provide all the great quality, reliability and robustness of our ChannelMaster in a lighter weight, smaller package that will integrate efficiently into airborne platforms, and that's what we did."

Building upon the success of the industry renowned ChannelMaster Series from Nucomm, the new ChannelMaster Lite features adjustable long GOP encoding including I, P and B frames, improving video quality as well as offering a low delay mode. The encoder can be purchased as HD/SD or SD only.

For increased flexibility, a wide array of inputs are provided, including composite video/audio, SDI (with de-embedded audio), ASI and 70 MHz. The ASI input is ideal for use with an external MPEG encoder or to support digital repeater applications. Two audio inputs are standard, while a four-input option is available. For FM operation, an integrated SDI-to-composite converter provides seamless operation between analog and digital modes, eliminating the need for an external converter when used in an SDI plant. This feature also de-embeds the audio, if desired.

"There is a great need for microwave transmission, both in the broadcast environment and the law enforcement segment," adds Shpock. "The ChannelMaster Lite delivers superb-quality HD and SD and is efficiently packaged in a lighter weight design that meets our users' needs."

For more information on the ChannelMaster Lite and additional products Nucomm will showcase at NAB 2010, please stop by the booth during the show or visit www.nucomm.com.

About Nucomm

Nucomm is a worldwide provider of premier digital and analog video microwave systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. Offering video microwave transmission equipment, compression technology, and IP encapsulation for the broadcast, sports & entertainment, government, military and international marketplace, Nucomm's products have helped revolutionize live broadcast coverage of major outdoor events including sports, auto racing, marathons and parades.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

