HOSA TECHNOLOGY MOGAN ELITE OMNI EARSET MICROPHONE NOW SHIPPING

Buena Park, CA – February 2012… Hosa Technology, the leading innovator of analog and digital connectivity solutions for the modern musician and audio/video professional, is pleased to announce that the Mogan Elite Omni Earset Microphone, the newest addition to the Mogan Microphones brand of subminiature microphones, is now shipping. Designed to deliver full-frequency vocal reproduction for the most discerning presenter, the new Mogan Elite earset microphone is a terrific choice for broadcasters, theatrical performers, church worship leaders, and other professionals seeking exceptional audio performance—both spoken word and vocals— for mission-critical applications.

The heart of this outstanding microphone is its capsule. The Mogan Elite earset microphone boasts a moisture-resistant, 2.5 mm Omni-directional capsule with -45 dB nominal sensitivity that is designed to be positioned farther from one’s mouth. Delivering full-frequency audio performance (20 Hz – 20 kHz) and high gain before feedback, this microphone delivers the natural, resonant sound quality that is required for on-air applications and critical, live sound reinforcement tasks, including vocal reproduction in a theatrical environment.

In addition to its impressive audio quality, the new Mogan Elite earset microphone features an innovative earpiece designed to be worn comfortably for extended periods—enabling one to deliver clear, crisp vocal performances without distraction. With a fleshy ear cushion concealing its fully adjustable, sprung-steel (stainless) mechanism, this earset microphone feels extremely natural when worn over one’s left or right ear.

The new Mogan Microphones interchangeable cable system enables one to connect the microphone to most popular wireless transmitters, including models from Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, and Audio Technica. Each microphone ships with a detachable, Kevlar®-reinforced cable with a hardwired connector.

The new Mogan Elite Omni Earset Microphone is available in either beige or black to blend with a variety of skin tones. Additionally, each unit includes a foam windscreen and a single mic clip. The entire package ships in an impact-resistant, compression-molded neoprene zippered case.

Jonathan Pusey, Hosa Technology’s Director of Sales and Marketing, commented on the new Mogan Elite Omni Earset Microphone. “The Mogan Elite earset microphone delivers impressive performance,” says Pusey, “enabling this microphone to be right at home in a number of high-end applications, including broadcast and theater, in which audio performance is critical. In addition to world-class audio quality, the Elite earset mic is very comfortable to wear and may be worn without distraction for hours on end. The earpiece is highly adjustable and the boom mechanism facilitates precise positioning of the microphone’s capsule. I am quite confident the Elite earset will be right at home in a number of demanding audio environments.”

The Mogan Elite Omni Earset Microphone is available now. MSRP is $400.

