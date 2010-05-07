Prime Focus’ Terrence Dwyer Provides Sound Design and Mixing to 300th Episode of “Survivor”

Hollywood, CA (May 7, 2010) – Prime Focus’ Director of Audio/Supervising Re-recording Mixer Terrence Dwyer recently completed audio work for the 300th episode of hit television reality show “Survivor,” which aired April 9, 2010.

The series premiered in 2000 and was an instant phenomenon, redefining the reality TV genre and spawning a wave of other competition-based reality programs. Throughout its 20 seasons, “Survivor” has remained one of the most popular reality TV shows, consistently outranking nearly every other show on the air during its timeslot. Dwyer was part of the original team that created “Survivor,” and has worked on the series as an audio mixer/sound designer since its inception.

Dwyer’s work on “Survivor” is unique among reality audio work, “Compared to typical episodic fare, ‘Survivor’ functions as linked action/adventure mini-features with a depth of sound development not often heard in the reality format. The production values for the series are very high and it has been an honor to work on this series with such a talented team for the last ten years,” said Dwyer.

To create the high level of audio quality that Dwyer is known for, he and his team use some of the most sophisticated noise reduction tools in the industry – Izotope and Cedar, tools which Prime Focus invested in for its reality and documentary work. Cedar's Retouch software and the Izotope ANR-B hardware are unique to the Prime Focus mix suites in the US. The Cedar DNS 3000 used on Prime Focus' Studio A is a tool more commonly associated with film and high ticket dramas, but Dwyer finds this tool indispensable for his reality and documentary work. This technology has helped to define Prime Focus as one of the most advanced post-production houses for work in audio and sound design.

In the last decade Dwyer has became an audio expert in the reality genre. Dwyer was a member of the post-production teams that created such seminal shows as “Survivor,” “Fear Factor,” “The Apprentice” “The Biggest Loser,” “Wipeout” and many others. Dwyer’s depth of experience in audio mixing and sound design for reality television is extensive. He is widely regarded in the industry as the go-to talent for audio post-production in reality and documentary programming.

Dwyer won an Emmy for “Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Non-Fiction Program” in 2001 for his exceptional work on “Survivor,” and for “Outstanding Individual Achievement in a Craft: Music and Sound” for his contributions to “Operation Homecoming: Writing the Wartime Experience” in 2007, in addition to nominations in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009.

