TVU Networks releases new TVUPack TM8000 featuring SDI input

TVU Networks, technology leader in live TV over Internet, is pleased to announce the release of the SDI version of the TVUPack, first mobile HD news-gathering backpack. The TM8000, now introduces new capabilities including SDI, HDMI, and Composite input, iPod wireless monitoring, and a wireless Hotspot feature.

The release of the TM8000 allows broadcasters to utilize SDI video and audio input in the transmitter and SDI video and audio output in the receiving terminal. The TVUPack’s advanced low-delay video encoding engine is very powerful and packaged in a compact size. It is capable of delivering a vivid broadcast-quality signal with a low latency of 2 seconds, even with limited bandwidth. TVU’s VBR technology automatically adjusts the bit-rate according to the total available bandwidth. With VBR, the TVUPack will always use the full available bandwidth and deliver the best possible picture.

Introducing the wireless Hotspot feature, the TM8000 not only delivers a live HD signal back to the broadcast facility - it’s also a gateway to the Internet. With this feature, the user’s laptop computer can access the Internet wirelessly. The Hotspot allows you to access your footage; you can edit on your laptop, and send the finished story back to the broadcast facility through the TVUPack.

The TM8000 also provides wireless monitoring and control from an iPod Touch. This enables the cameraman to monitor the transmission, line quality, battery status, etc., without the need to take the backpack off and look at the built-in monitor. All TVUPack TM8000 models are shipped with a complimentary iPod Touch.

At the core of TVU’s lead in the mobile broadcast market, is the development of Inverse StatMux technology. To address the limited bandwidth and instability of the 3G environment, TVU engineers developed Inverse Statmux technology, which dynamically segments a live video signal and transmits the segments through multiple independent 3G connections. Its intelligent control system monitors the bandwidth and performance of each connection in real-time to ensure that each 3G connection is fully utilized. This technology ensures that the TVUPack can deliver a stable broadcast-quality live signal in a 3G environment.

Paul Shen, CEO, stated the following about the new release, “The TM8000 system is another reliable, top-quality product that perfectly combines the features you want and the technology you need into a mobile broadcasting unit. We are very proud of our new product release. Easy to use and operate, the TVUPack sets itself apart from other solutions in the market. The picture quality is beautiful and the latency is extremely low. We are excited for customers to start using the new model in the field.”

About TVU Networks:

TVU Networks, is the technology leader in live TV over Internet. The company’s products and services allow both broadcasters and viewers to get the full advantage of using the Internet as a broadcast and transmission medium. The company’s TVUPack is the perfect tool for un-tethered broadcasting.

TVU’s TV platform empowers any size broadcaster to effectively monetize their content through a live Internet TV platform that reaches the entire world, has unlimited channel capacity, and allows for very low broadcasting costs. The TVU platform also offers cross platform support, including Windows, Mac, and a best-selling iPhone app. TVUPlayer applications have been downloaded over 50 million times. TVU Networks was founded in 2005 and has headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in New York, Boston, and Shanghai.

