CLEAR-COM'S HELIXNET PARTY-LINE INTERCOM SYSTEM WINS "STAR" AWARD FROM EDITORS OF TV TECHNOLOGY EUROPE

AMSTERDAM - Clear-Com, a global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems, is proud to announce that its HelixNet Party-line Intercom System is the recipient of a 2010 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award given by the editorial staff of TV Technology Europe magazine at the 2010 IBC convention.



Photo Caption: Clear-Com Vice-President of Product Management Jake Dodson (left) and President and Managing Director Matt Danilowicz (right) posed with the HelixNet Party-line Intercom system after receiving the 2010 STAR Award from TV Technology Europe.

Clear-Com unveiled the HelixNet system, a unified intercom platform, and its first two products, the HelixNet Main Station (HMS-4X) and HelixNet Beltpacks (HBP-2X) at the recent IBC 2010 show. HelixNet is uniquely designed and developed from the ground up to deliver five benefits that are common across all its platform of intercom products- cabling simplicity, ease-of-use, networking flexibility, system intelligence and audio clarity. HelixNet combines the powerful configuration and network capabilities of point-to-point matrix systems with the flexible cabling and simplified user interface of 2-wire party-line systems, offering a technologically advanced yet simplified solution for the broadcast and live events industries.

"We are thrilled that HelixNet has been honored with a STAR Award from TV Technology Europe," says Matt Danilowicz, Managing Director, Clear-Com. "Clear-Com is proud to offer users this latest innovation in the evolution of intercoms and is so pleased that the magazine's editors have recognized HelixNet in this capacity."

The STAR Award is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editors reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," says Mark Hallinger, Editor of TV Technology Europe. "The products selected help advance the industry - some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."

