Haivision at InfoComm 2012

InfoComm 2012

June 13-15 - Las Vegas

Haivision Network Video

Booth N1857

Company Quote:

"Smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices aren't just a convenience anymore, but a way of life. As a result, the enterprise has gone mobile. Organizations across all market segments are challenged to bring their content to the Internet in a way that's accessible to the multitude of devices and platforms that their viewers are using. Haivision's IP video solutions and Internet media services simplify and automate the process of online video streaming, and our powerful new apps help enterprises of any size take their message to viewers globally." -- Peter Maag, Haivision's chief marketing officer

Haivision Products on Display at InfoComm 2012:

HyperStream(TM) Live -- Internet Media Services

Haivision's HyperStream(TM) Live is a simplified and automated service that brings the power of cloud transcoding and CDN connectivity to content producers, so that they can deliver a much better visual experience to every Internet viewer. Cloud transcoding allows streamers to maximize uplink bandwidth by sending a single high-quality stream from the source to the cloud, and then uses the cloud's abundant computing power and network capacity to create the various bit rates necessary for adaptive streaming. A user-managed, pay-per-use software as a service (SaaS), HyperStream Live simplifies and automates transcoding in the cloud (Amazon EC2(TM)) and global delivery over a CDN (Akamai). HyperStream Live is a single portal for any global streaming need and it debuts at InfoComm 2012.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/HyperStream.zip

Image Caption: Haivision HyperStream(TM) Live Internet Media Services

Viper(TM) KB Portable Internet Encoder and Viper MAX Standalone Recorder

At InfoComm 2012, Haivision will showcase the Viper(TM) KB, a compact, portable appliance that simplifies Internet streaming. With a very simple touch-screen interface, users can quickly stream full HD at multiple bit rates for Dynamic Flash(R) and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) networks. In addition, Haivision will showcase Viper MAX, a stand-alone, dual-channel performance-streaming, recording, VOD, and publishing appliance for the conference room, classroom, and medical procedure room.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/Viper.zip

Image Caption: Haivision Viper(TM) KB Multistream IP Video Streamer/Recorder

Furnace(TM) IP Video System -- InStream(TM) Mobile

Bridging the enterprise and the Internet, Haivision's Furnace(TM) IP video distribution system -- renowned for delivering real-time broadcast video securely throughout facilities and across campuses -- now directly supports any device, anywhere. InStream(TM) Mobile enables authenticated viewers to access live Furnace video channels on the go using tablets and mobile devices. The Furnace administrative suite can deliver any live Furnace channel to Dynamic Flash(R) and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) networks and CDN targets. The InStream Mobile app will be available in the Apple(R) iTunes(R) App Store(SM) in August 2012.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/InStream_Mobile.zip

Image Caption: Haivision VF Mobile InStream(TM) Mobile App

CoolSign 5.0(TM) Digital Signage System

Haivision is previewing CoolSign(TM) 5.0 at InfoComm 2012, bringing together scalability, performance, Internet video streaming, and a new Web interface. With quantum scalability and performance improvements for addressing broad networks of thousands of digital signs, CoolSign demonstrates how it incorporates a simplified Web interface to upload, manage, and distribute content. The new workflows will equally enable store owners and corporate administrators to customize the local media experience easily. Haivision will also launch CoolSign 4.6 at InfoComm, which fully supports high-quality H.264 transport streams, such as those available from Haivision's Furnace(TM) IP video system, and Internet-based RTMP streams, such as those available from Haivision KulaByte(TM) and HyperStream(TM) Internet streaming platforms, enabling end-to-end media management with Haivision.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Haivision/CoolSign.zip

Image Caption: Haivision CoolSign(TM) Digital Signage Solution

Haivision Press Event at InfoComm 2012

What: The Enterprise Goes Mobile

When: June 13 from 12:30 p.m. 1:00 p.m.

Where: Haivision Booth N1857

Who: Join Haivision for a lunch-and-learn event covering the company's latest online video delivery solutions

To RSVP for Haivision's press conference or if you're unable to attend and would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact rachel@ingearpr.com.

Conference Session

Join Haivision for "Technology Innovations in OTT Multiplatform Video Delivery" as part of the InfoComm University Sessions on Wednesday, June 13 from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (session ID: IS026)

Company Overview:

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/haivision

Facebook: www.facebook.com/haivision

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/haivision

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/HaivisionVideos