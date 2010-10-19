TC ELECTRONIC TO PARTICIPATE IN THREE PANELS AT AES 2010

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Industry veterans from TC Electronic, a global leader in digital signal processing and loudness control technologies for the professional audio, broadcast and post production markets, will be sharing with attendees at this year’s AES 2010 their vast knowledge of loudness and 5.1 audio during three separate panels.

Thomas Lund, HD Development Manager, will be offering his expert advice on loudness during two panel discussions at AES 2010. The first of these will be “Loudness Metadata, Concerns for DTV,” taking place Friday, November 5 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. As part of this discussion, Lund will be offering his personal take on current and future audio standards and how these factor into conventional audio workflows. A related seminar that Lund will be participating in is “Keep Turning it Down! Developing an Exit Strategy for the Loudness Wars,” also on Friday, November 5 from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Here Lund will present his thoughts on the progress towards ending the loudness war and returning dynamic range to audio engineers. The workshop will focus on mastering techniques, gain normalization algorithms and standards to help attain loudness control. Attendees will also have the opportunity to have an open dialogue with Lund and the rest of the panel on this issue.

“With loudness being a hot topic for professionals in all areas of the audio and broadcast industry, I’m happy to be a part of these panels to help bring this issue to light and give those working in the trenches some practical solutions,” says Lund. “The issue of loudness is something I’m dealing with in my professional life every day and is a topic I’m very passionate about.”

From his hands-on work in the area of audio, combined with his product and standards knowledge, Lund can tackle this issue from all angles. Lund received practical knowledge in the field of audio originally as a musician and recording engineer. He has been with TC Electronic for more than 15 years and in his current position as HD Development Manager, Lund has been responsible for the development of audio equipment such as the TC System 6000 Audio Mastering System, DB8 Loudness Radar Meter and LM5 Loudness Radar Meter Plug-in, and Reverb 4000 Stereo Reverb. In addition, he has published an estimate of 30 different scientific papers on the topics of loudness, distortion in digital audio and spatialization for such professional organizations as AES, NAB, SMPTE, EBU, and BCA. He has also taken part in international audio standardization work within AES, ITU and EBU.

Steve Strassberg, Vice President of Sales, HD & Broadcast for TC Electronic, will also be presenting at the Surround Live Eight Symposium, a special event being held prior to AES on Wednesday November 3 at The Metreon, 101 Fourth St. in San Francisco. This symposium brings together the leading authorities in surround sound for a candid and informative discussion with today’s audio professionals about issues relating to the capture, broadcast and monitoring of surround. Strassberg will be presenting on issues associated with Upmixing and Downmixing 5.1 audio for broadcast as part of a technology showcase session entitled, “Upmix-Down Mix — The Current State Of The Art,” during the afternoon portion of Surround Live Eight from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. As part of the presentation he will be showcasing TC Electronic’s System 6000 MKII Reverb and Signal Processor, and discussing how it can be used for post production and mastering of audio specifically for television and film. He will highlight the different challenges audio engineers face getting audio from the microphone all the way to the viewers at home and how System 6000 can be an integral part of the process. Strassberg will also be demonstrating the system’s capabilities for Upmixing and Downmixing, which is compatible with all home audio decoders. An industry veteran, having worked with various broadcast and sales organizations as well as gaining real world experience in product application for broadcast, post production, and music recording, Strassberg is able to provide users with true insight to how this product can aid them in the field.

All of the monitors being used at the event will be Dynaudio Acoustics AIR, which will be supplied by TC Electronic. For more information on these panels, please visit www.aes.org.

About TC ElectronicTC Electronic was founded in 1976 with the objective of developing, manufacturing and marketing first class audio products that provide lasting user value for audio professionals. TC Electronic continues to be very focused on new technologies and products with approximately 40 R&D staff. Today, the company is not only a leader in digital signal processing, but also a major player in other aspects of the digital audio technology world, such as loudness control/monitoring, digital amplification and networking. Our users include some of the most demanding customers in pro audio, recording studios, TV and radio stations, the prominent theatres, operas and other installations and public address companies.