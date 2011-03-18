Jampro Antennas Announces Plans To Exhibit Series Of Antennas and Combiners & Filters at NAB 2011

Sacramento, CA • March 18, 2010 -- JAMPRO ANTENNAS, INC. the oldest broadcast antenna company in the USA with over 50 years experience, will exhibit its extensive range of antennas, combiners & filters, towers, RF components, and highlight its Service Group at NAB 2011 in Booth C 2307. The economical and flexible solutions address every application in the broadcast industry including DTV, DVB-T, FM and HD Radio solutions.

Booth HighightJAMPRO UHF Superturnstile Antenna

Jampro’s UHF Superturnstile Batwing Band IV/V 470 – 860 MHz Antenna accommodates NTSC and CCIR channels with unrivaled engineering. The rugged Superturnstile features hot-dip galvanized structure for long-life and reliable contact at important carrying points, providing today’s broadcaster with superior value. High strength beryllium copper with soldered brass terminal material is used for fanner straps, and all connections are bolted. Directional batwings are available as a custom feature, and batwing reharness kits are optional. Like all Jampro products, the antenna is completely assembled, tuned and tested before shipping, and comes with a two-year warranty.

Booth Highight UHF RWED-516-U compact TV mask/filter combiner

The award-winning and widely popular compact UHF RWED-516-U TV mask/filter combiner features four-port directionality that can be used as either a mask filter or constant impedance-combining module for high power UHF TV broadcasts. The Combiner has a cross-coupled design to accommodate adjacent channels, meets stringent filtering standards, and provides constant impedance performance for adjacent and channel separations greater than 15 and achieves elliptical response without external coupling mechanisms. Large cavities handle high power with low insertion loss; its filters are temperature compensated for closely spaced applications. The RWED-516-U is expandable to accommodate future channels, unrestricted by the bandwidth limitations of standard hybrid technology designs.

Booth Highight Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna

Jampro’s JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot antenna, a part of the legendary Prostar™ line, is an economical alternative to buying, installing and maintaining multiple antennas. It provides a single, compact solution that conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading. Especially designed for multi-channel/combined channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications, the JA/MS-BB arrives factory tuned with a ready-to-install, elegant and streamlined design. Broadcasters can choose from a wide selection of standard and custom transmission patterns. It can be configured for horizontal, circular or elliptical polarization, beam tilt and null fill are available; the JA/MS-BB handles power ranging from 2 to 10 kW. Input impedance is 50 ohm and VSWR of 1.1:1 or better can be achieved over sub-bands ranging from 470-530 to 835-890 MHz. The JA/MS-BB offers a compact new – but thoroughly proven – high performance and ruggedly built “single solution” for analog or DTV broadcast applications.

Booth Highlight Jampro Service Group

Jampro’s Service Group will take center stage at this year’s NAB as the Company emphasizes its scope of services that span from concept to completion. Backed by a highly qualified team comprised of industry leading engineers, project managers, field technicians and manufacturing staff, Jampro delivers the highest level of service available in the broadcasting industry with a comprehensive menu that includes:

• Turn Key Installation

• Site Survey and Inspection Services

• Transmission Line System Design and Layout

• System Optimization Testing Service

• After Sales Maintenance and Inspection

Established Products

Also at show will be a complement of Jampro’s well-established products which include its compact RCCC Mask Filter/Combiner for DVB-T & DTV, a favorite of engineers because of its convection cooling and temperature compensation, high-isolation and low-insertion-loss; the Penetrator series of HD Radio™ antennas and components - world recognized as the most cost-effective in any power range – including the JCPB-DA directional side mount FM broadband version; the JTS Test Section, a compact replacement for bulky tuned elbow complexes; the RCPU Patch Panel, with low-effort, quick release connections and low insertion loss; the JMPC-HD Antenna, for medium power FM stations; the JSHD-HD Antenna, an ultra-reliable dual-input FM system for full service stations; the RCHA-323-10HD Digital FM Radio COMBINER and the JL-SS Super Slot low-power TV Antenna series.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

