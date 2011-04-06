Myers ProTrack Enables Mobile Metadata For WHUT-TV

Las Vegas, NV (April 4, 2011) – Myers Information Systems – a leading developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today revealed the company's role in helping WHUT, the Howard University-owned public broadcaster, implement mobile DTV to serve its Washington, DC metro area audience, the nation's ninth largest media market. Employing a Programming Metadata Communication Protocol (PMCP) interface, Myers' ProTrack TV, in-use at the station since 1996, delivers schedule metadata to a server powered by segment-leader Roundbox that generates the actual mobile DTV content stream.

"We were the first PBS mobile test station," stated senior engineer Erick V. Wright. WHUT began airing the new service in May 2010, part of a nine station consumer showcase sponsored by the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC). As with any new technology, "there were a few bumps in the road, but the process with Myers was pretty painless; basically, they logged-in remotely, connected our ProTrack server with the [Roundbox] mobile DTV server and it was a smooth marriage."

"Broadcast business and distribution models are dynamically adapting to viewer expectations and new technologies," said Crist Myers, company CEO and president. "We were excited at the opportunity to play a role in the success of this first Mobile DTV deployment and look forward to working on similar projects with other station partners."

Myers’ highly regarded flagship suite, ProTrack TV, is a comprehensive scheduling and business management system for single, multichannel and multi-station facilities. It is actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels, and offers a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

About Myers Information Systems

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

About WHUT-TV

Howard University Television went on-air in 1980 as the first and only PBS member station licensed to, and operated by a predominantly African-American institution. The station’s signal reaches over 2 million households in the greater Washington metro area. The University, founded in 1867, offers studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees and produces the most African-American PhDs of any institution worldwide. For additional information, please visit: http://www.whut.org

