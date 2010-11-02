Germany's SWR Continues Tapeless Transition With Omneon Server Infrastructure

Installation of Omneon Spectrum(TM) HD Media Server System Allows SWR to Realize Efficiencies of File-Based Operations in Its Newly Upgraded Production Studio

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Nov. 2, 2010 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT), today announced that German public broadcasting station Südwestrundfunk (SWR), or Southwestern Broadcasting, has expanded its Omneon infrastructure with a new HD Spectrum(TM) media server system that supports studio production at its facilities in Baden-Baden. Supplied by BFE Studio und Medien Systeme - Mainz, the new Omneon system has allowed the broadcaster to gain the speed and efficiencies of a file-based workflow within the studio environment.

"The Omneon Spectrum server system provides the flexible architecture and bandwidth that we required in upgrading our studio production from a tape-based workflow to file-based operations," said Manfred Jung, project director of systems engineering and project planning at SWR. "The server's support for XDCAM HD 422 media and its easy integration with our chosen control solution further automate and simplify our operations. Omneon solutions provide a reliable architecture, backed by reliable customer support."

The transition of its production studios to a file-based workflow is the latest step forward in SWR's overall plan to implement tapeless operations. The elimination of studio tapes from the production process and the utilization of a common format from acquisition to playout increases flexibility and reliability in preparing programming for air, while also reducing both capital and operational costs.

The new HD Spectrum system at SWR supports recording and playback in two studios. ClipJOCKEY by Solutions for Media (S4M) manages and controls server operations during production and provides user-defined presets that enable dynamic allocation of centralized media server I/O, storage, and NLEs to different productions or studios according to SWR's requirements. Takes can be fused together in place on the Spectrum system to create a complete clip or sent to a Final Cut Pro(R) edit system for craft editing. SWR uses MXF4Mac software to enable native support for MXF files in QuickTime(R) applications and, in turn, to introduce high interoperability and efficiency throughout -- from on-set recording with the Spectrum server, through edit-in-place with Final Cut Pro, to playout via the Spectrum system. Faster-than-real-time edit fusing and play-to-air functionality help SWR's production staff to maximize workflow efficiency and meet short deadlines.

The Omneon Spectrum media server offers broadcasters and video production facilities a high level of reliability, flexibility, and efficiency in the deployment of file-based workflows. Architected as a modular system, Spectrum can be configured with just a few channels and entry-level storage or with many dozens of channels and storage for hundreds of hours of content.

"SWR is one of many broadcasters leveraging the versatility of an Omneon infrastructure to streamline their studio production workflows and reduce turnaround times," said Geoff Stedman, senior vice president, Omneon at Harmonic. "In adopting this tapeless studio production workflow, SWR and its staff have gained better control over shots and takes, faster access to recorded content for editing, and a higher level of automation that accelerates their production processes."

# # #

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. offers a comprehensive, innovative and market-leading portfolio of video infrastructure solutions, spanning content production to multi-screen video delivery. Harmonic customers can efficiently create, prepare and deliver differentiated video services over broadcast, cable, Internet, mobile, satellite and telecom networks, while simplifying end-to-end asset management, reducing costs and streamlining workflows.

Omneon, now part of Harmonic, provides integrated, end-to-end file-based infrastructure that optimizes workflow for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon video server and video-optimized storage platforms are architected to deliver the high reliability, flexibility, and scalability required for on-air channel playout and efficient content production. More information is available at www.omneon.com.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. with R&D, sales and system integration centers worldwide. The company's customers -- including each of the top 20 Fortune 2000 media companies -- choose Harmonic to enable their high-quality video services delivered to consumers in virtually every country. Visit www.harmonicinc.com for more information.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(A) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(E) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to: allowing the broadcaster to gain the speed and efficiencies of a file-based workflow within the studio environment; increasing flexibility and reliability in preparing programming for air, while also reducing both capital and operational costs.

Our expectations and beliefs regarding the capabilities of Harmonic's Omneon Spectrum server system and the anticipated benefits for Südwestrundfunk (SWR) may not materialize, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its recent Reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Harmonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are tradema