Digital Film Tools Helps Photographers and Videographers ‘reFine’ Images

New photo and video/film plug-in delivers professional edge-aware sharpening and smoothing effects

Los Angeles, CA – December 12, 2011 -Digital Film Tools, developer of visual effects software, today announced the release of reFine with plug-in support for Adobe Photoshop®, Adobe Photoshop® Elements, Adobe Photoshop® Lightroom, Apple® Aperture®, Adobe® After Effects® CS5 and up, Adobe Premiere Pro® CS5 and up, Apple Final Cut Pro® 6, 7 and X, Apple Motion® 5 and Avid® editing systems. reFine offers artists a new tool and technique for performing selective sharpening, detail enhancement, edge-aware smoothing as well as creating cartoon, pencil and pastel effects. Delivering high-quality, edge-preserving filtering of still and moving images, reFine uses less memory and offers faster processing than existing methods. “Our new reFine plug-in re-invents the way you sharpen and smooth still and moving images,” comments Marco Paolini, founder and president, Digital Film Tools. “Images take on a hyper-realistic, almost 3D look when adjusted to the extreme. More subtle adjustments will sharpen soft photos or, at the other end of the spectrum, smooth fine details like skin blemishes. We are confident that photographers, editors and visual effects artists will enjoy enhancing their images with reFine as much as we have.”

reFine decomposes the image into three detail layers: course, medium and fine. Each detail layer can be manipulated separately in various ways, for example, sharpening or smoothing. Add to that sophisticated but easy-to-use masking, and you have quick isolation of image features for selective filtering.

DFT reFine Feature Highlights

•Sharpening and detail enhancement

•Edge-aware smoothing — useful for removing skin blemishes

•Hyper-realistic sharpening and smoothing effects

•Course, Medium and Fine detail adjustments

•Cartoon, pencil and pastel effects

•Layering system for multiple filter application*

•Sophisticated but easy-to-use masking tools

•8-/16-/32-bit image processing

•Multi-processor acceleration

* Photo plug-in versions

Availability and Pricing

The reFine photo plug-in is available now for $50.00 and is compatible with the following applications: Adobe Photoshop®, Adobe Photoshop® Elements, Adobe Photoshop® Lightroom and Apple® Aperture®. Users can download the reFine photo plug-in from http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/refine/download.htm

The reFine video-film plug-in is available now for $99.00 and compatible with the following applications: Adobe® After Effects® CS5 and up, Adobe Premiere Pro® CS5 and up, Apple Final Cut Pro® 6, 7 and X, Motion® 5, and Avid® Symphony, Media Composer®, Newscutter and Xpress Pro®. Users can download the reFine video/film plug-in from http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/refine/download.htm

For more information, examples and downloads please visit: http://www.digitalfilmtools.com/refine/

An iOS version of reFine for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch is also available through the iTunes store. Please visit: http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/re-fine/id476603267?mt=8

About Digital Film Tools

Digital Film Tools brings together the unbeatable combination of superior software

designers, motion picture visual effects veterans, video editors and photographers. Add three Emmy Awards and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials and television shows and you have a recipe for success.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(m) 617.817.6595

(e) Janice@zazilmediagroup.com