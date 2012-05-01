PRISM SOUND OPENS A NEW EUROPEAN SALES AND DISTRIBUTION OFFICE IN GERMANY

Prism Sound, manufacturer of premium-quality test and measurement instruments, audio interfaces and processors and for the recording and broadcast markets, has opened a European Sales and Distribution office in Munich, Germany.

Operating under the Prism Media Products Ltd banner and covering the territories of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the new office will handle all Prism Sound test and measurement, music recording and production products including the dScope Series III audio test instrument, ADA-8XR multichannel converters and the Orpheus FireWire interface.

Bernard Nocker, formerly Sales Manager for Prism Sound products at DIME Medientechnik GmbH, has been appointed to head the Munich office.

He says: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to develop Prism Sound’s business in these territories. Audio is my passion and I have hands-on experience of using Prism Sound’s products, which makes it much easier to explain their features and benefits to potential customers. I also believe that this new arrangement will allow me to concentrate on developing much closer relationships with existing customers and explore new markets for Prism Sound, particularly in the test and measurement arena.”

The new structure will enable Prism Sound to more effectively develop resellers and representatives in the German-speaking market and the company is now actively seeking retailer partnerships for its music recording and production products, as well as closer relationships with industrial test system integrators and supply chain companies.

Graham Boswell, Sales Director for Prism Sound, says: “In 2011, Prism Sound’s sustained export performance won the company the prestigious UK Queens Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category. The German speaking market was a significant factor in winning this award and has been important to the company for 20 years, having first been developed by FFD GmbH in the early 1990’s. More recently distribution has been handled by DIME Medientechnik GmbH and the business has grown considerably over the period.

“Our decision to open the Munich office was based on a desire to conduct closer relationships with our key customers and to be more responsive to local market conditions. The change will bring immediate benefits to our customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the form of a new Euro price structure. Former inter-company pricing has been replaced with a simpler structure and, despite the recent gains in the GBP/EUR rate, the new Euro pricing will be slightly lower than previously.”

Prism Sound and DIME have agreed a swift and amicable handover, with DIME now completing only specific orders already in hand. All new orders will be handled directly by Prism Sound. Warranty and service for all products formerly sold by DIME or by its predecessor SDI will be handled directly by Prism Sound through the Munich office.

Sales of Prism Sound’s SADiE product line continue to be handled by For-Tune GmbH. The new arrangements in Germany will mean closer co-operation between the two companies and offer a range of new marketing opportunities for the SADiE and Prism Sound brands.

Bernhard Nocker can be contacted at Tel: +49 176 27927901. Email: Bernhard.Nocker@prismsound.com. Prism Sound’s Munich office is located at Trappentreustr. 5, 80339 München, Germany.

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987 in Cambridge, UK, Prism Sound manufactures a range of high quality professional test equipment for audio applications. The company is organized in three divisions and in addition to audio test equipment, Prism Sound also manufactures equipment for high-quality recording and production for music and sound applications and for voice-logging recorders used in law enforcement, legislative and business applications. Prism Sound audio test equipment is used by many major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile, communications and other market sectors as well as most of the world’s leading broadcasters including the BBC. Prism Sound’s music recording products are widely used by leading professionals in music and film sound such as the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

For more information: www.prismsound.com