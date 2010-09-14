Sennheiser Travels the World for Education with ProjectExplorer.org

Old Lyme, CT – September 13, 2010 - ProjectExplorer.org seeks to provide a global cultural experience through film and multimedia materials aimed at fostering the next generation of global citizens. By educating young people about the world around them, the organization helps expand the horizons of primary and secondary school students while exposing them to diverse geographies and cultures around the world. Through the use of free online videos, teachers are able bring students on a class trip to the pyramids of Mexico or through the rainforests of Borneo. These educational discoveries are made possible in part by charitable donations from audio specialist Sennheiser, which helps by bringing an exceptional sound experience to the video production.

Have microphone, will travel

ProjectExplorer.org's heavy travel schedule can be very demanding on equipment to say the least, observes Jenny Buccos, director and founder of ProjectExplorer.org: “For our Jordan 2008 series, we tried another brand of wireless microphones but found them unreliable and fragile. In fact, they barely made it through the first two weeks on the set.” That’s when Buccos reached out to Sennheiser, a company that passionately supports empowering young people through education and technology.

Stefanie Reichert, vice president of strategic marketing for Sennheiser, commented: "We believe in ProjectExplorer.org's educational mission, and are privileged to play our part by donating microphones that are able to stand up to adverse travel conditions while delivering outstanding audio quality.” Sennheiser provided an arsenal of ew 100-ENG G3 mic and transmitter sets, which the ProjectExplorer.org team described as “lightweight, useful in any environment, and always reliable for flawless sound.”

The ew 100-ENG G3 performs in Mexico

ProjectExplorer.org set out for Mexico to produce its next series, which premiers on September 27th. Using Sennheiser's ew 100-ENG G3 wireless system, they experienced interference-free reception and outstanding performance from urban centers to the rainforest. The ME 2 clip-on mic fit comfortably and discreetly on the presenter’s clothing, delivering “crisp, clean sound.” But the real payoff was revealed when they returned home and started the post-production process. “We are currently three weeks away from the series launch, and have noticed a world of difference in the quality of our programming in terms of sound,” Buccos said.

Fulfilling a vision

ProjectExplorer.org's goal is to become an integral part of global studies for students across the US and around the world. With the help of Sennheiser and a series of upcoming episodes from India, Rwanda and Thailand on the horizon, they feel like they are achieving that goal. "Global, corporate sponsors like Sennheiser are essential to our work," Buccos concludes. “Our collaboration with Sennheiser has been very natural, and they have played a fundamental role in helping our youth gain cultural understanding. We could not do what we do without them!"