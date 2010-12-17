Nevion receives Government Video Salute at GV Expo

Flashlink fiber transport solution recognized for unique surveillance application

Washington, DC, December 17, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has been awarded a Government Video Salute Award for its Flashlink fiber transport solution at Government Video Expo, which took place on December 1-2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington.

The Government Video Salute Award recognizes innovative new products and technologies. Nevion was just one of ten award recipients, selected for its unique implementation of Flashlink fiber transport in surveillance applications. In a combat or other hazardous situation, a video camera and a Flashlink optical video transport module are connected to a mobile command post to enable surveillance of an area. The Flashlink solution was chosen for this application due to the high quality and small, light form factor of the product, which were key to the successful launch and operation of the surveillance solution.

“We’re very pleased that our achievements are being recognized with this prestigious award,” said John Glass, executive vice president of marketing, Nevion. “Flashlink transport solutions are ideal for mission critical applications due to their high reliability, and the fact that this application provides a new method for protecting our troops makes it very special.”

GV Expo is a major event for more than 4,500 government buyers and suppliers of video, AV, broadcast and multimedia technology. At the event, Nevion demonstrated comprehensive range and facility surveillance solutions that network signals from cameras at multiple locations and transport varied formats of video, audio and data over any network infrastructure—fiber overlay, SONET/SDH or IP.

Integrating existing infrastructures with next-generation technologies, Nevion solutions feature NEBS Level 3 – certified products for operation in harsh environments, space-saving modules for lower operating costs, and comprehensive management and control, including remote monitoring. Unlike other equipment providers, Nevion offers integrated network interfaces. HD to SONET, 3G to fiber, and HD or SD to IP each require only one module, saving space, power and resources.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

