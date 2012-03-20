WDRB-TV Deploys End-to-End File-Based Automation Platform Powered by NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 20, 2012 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that WDRB-TV 41, the Block Communications-owned local FOX television affiliate in Louisville, Ky., has replaced its existing automation system with an end-to-end automation platform powered by NVerzion technology, providing the broadcaster with a scalable, file-based solution for managing and processing video content for its two on-air channels.

The new NVerzion automation system provides WDRB with a seamless on-air transition between television content and commercials through a dynamic file-based redundant architecture that duplicates each piece of video content, thus preventing the station from ever experiencing downtime. The ninety-percent tapeless workflow offers the station exceptional cost savings by reducing personnel and tape costs.

"In addition to the cleaner on-air look that our new automation platform delivers, we've been thoroughly impressed by the amazing level of support we've received," said Gary Schroder, chief engineer at WDRB-TV. "When the owner of NVerzion recently stopped by our station to 'see how things were going,' that was a testament to phenomenal customer service."

NVerzion NControlMC transmission playlists control the station's master control outputs and efficiently manage the playout of live and recorded material. WDRB can modify playlists at the time of transmission and automatically recalculate scheduling on the fly, as changes are made. Additionally, NVerzion designed a customized solution that allows WDRB to control its legacy routing system for satellite acquisition through a combination of the company's NTime satellite record scheduler and EMC Router. The station can schedule and control machines, routers, satellites sources, GPOs, delegation, and archiving days, months, or even years in advance, simplifying the overall operations. An NVerzion NCompass platform manages file-based content received through a variety of content delivery systems such as PitchBlue, Pathfire(TM), Centaur, On The Spot Media, DG Spotbox, and Extreme Reach(TM). Transcoding is performed, complete with metadata, utilizing a common user interface. The station can now move specific content from different delivery systems both manually and automatically, significantly reducing the amount of time it takes to get a piece of video content on air.

Utilizing the scalable nature of NVerzion automation, WDRB plans to support two additional side channels later this year and has purchased a 35-TB TeraStore nearline storage archive system for file-based management of the video servers. Available in 3RU (12 drives), 4RU (16 drives), 5RU (24 drives), and 9RU (48 drives) configurations, NVerzion's TeraStore performs faster-than-real-time data transfers so that stations can quickly retrieve and manage video assets.

"WDRB realized the tremendous cost savings of evolving to a file-based automated workflow, and we were happy to help them achieve those efficiencies," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "The station's file-based workflow means that all video content is predigitized and segmented, so a one-hour file can take less than a half hour to get to air. By taking advantage of our cutting-edge automation solutions, WDRB cost-effectively delivers a crisp broadcast."

