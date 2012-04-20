NHK WORLD TV Launches in New York City

NEW YORK -- NHK WORLD TV (www.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld), a stand-alone 24-hour English language TV news channel produced by NHK, Japan’s sole public, independent broadcasting corporation, is now available for the first time to over seven million TV viewers in the New York City region, who will be able to tune into Japan and Asian news coverage all day and night.

NHK WORLD TV is available as digital broadcast through a dedicated, over the air channel on Regional News Network (WRNN – Channel 48.5), which can be seen by six million households in the New York City area. The network will also be available in HD to Time Warner Cable subscribers (Channel 771 in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Channel 792 in Bergen County, NJ and the Hudson Valley).

NHK WORLD TV is available 24 hours a day to 150 million households in more than 130 countries/regions through local satellite services and cable service providers.

"NHK WORLD TV is expanding to New York because we believe there is a market for a U.S. audience interested in Asian programming, focusing on breaking news from the region, Japanese culture, developments in society/politics and on being a key source for natural disasters news,” says Mr. Tetsushi Wakita, Head of NHK WORLD. “As many U.S. media outlets have closed their Tokyo bureaus to cut costs in recent years, NHK WORLD TV will fill the void with independent, credible reporting on Japan and the rest of Asia, making full use of our bases in Beijing, Seoul, Bangkok and elsewhere, as we will now be seen on televisions across New York City.”

RNN, a privately owned, New York-based news and talk television network, will also air Newsline, NHK WORLD TV’s 30 minute newscast covering Japan, Asian and international news on WRNN-TV weekdays at 7 pm ET, following the Emmy-Award winning "Richard French Live."

"Since 1993, Regional News Network has served the tri-state area with original and news programming," said RNN President Dick French. "We are working with NHK WORLD TV to meet the demand that exists for more international news in the New York City area, one of the most culturally and ethnically diverse in the world.”

About NHK:

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan's sole public broadcaster, operating the country's largest national and international television network. In Japan, NHK offers four TV channels (two terrestrial; two satellite, All channels are digital HD), and three radio services. NHK also operates two international television channels NHK WORLD TV (English, HD, 24/7) and NHK WORLD PREMIUM (Japanese,24/7) and offers international radio services in 18 languages. NHK WORLD TV can be viewed by more than 150 million households worldwide.

ABOUT RNN

WRNN is an entity that owns broadcasting properties and is a content provider and programmer for third parties. Since its inception as an over the air broadcast station in Kingston, NY, WRNN has grown exponentially, creating relationships and partnerships with some of the biggest global brands in Broadcasting and Telecommunications including Verizon and Al Jazeera. WRNN now reaches more than six million households in the nation's number one DMA. The network can be viewed on cable, satellite, over the air and on FiOS in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. WRNN's base of operations is located in Rye Brook, NY where it has a state of the art digital production facility. WRNN produces its own original content including, "Richard French Live," an interactive Emmy Award-winning political news talk show that covers current affairs and social issues.

