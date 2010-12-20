Q-Ball Robotic Minicam Exceeds All of Bexel’s Expectations

Camera Corps’ Robotic Minicam System Allows Bexel to Offer Broadcasters a Small Form Factor Option with Vast Advantages

BURBANK, CA, DECEMBER 20, 2010 – Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division, reports overwhelming success with the Camera Corps Q-Ball robotic HD/SD Minicam system. Since becoming the exclusive distributor and rental agent for the system, Bexel has been able to offer the broadcast industry a small form factor option with an array of features and benefits.

The Q-Ball, which is already being used by such major players as ESPN, HBO and NBC, has become Bexel's latest triumph in a long line of hugely popular products the company has introduced through its rental and sales channels, indicating the company’s success in recognizing the needs of professionals within the broadcast community.

“We’ve really seen some dramatic results since we started renting and selling the Q-Ball,” says Scott Nardelli, chief business development officer, Bexel. “Industry acceptance of the Q-Ball happened very quickly. In fact, every unit we own has remained busy on long- and-short-term rentals and sales have been rapid. Part of the Q-Ball’s appeal is it combines both appearance and performance in the smallest system currently available.”

Broadcasters like the small form factor functionality and the options that the Q-Ball provides. The ultra compact, weather resistant camera is a popular choice in tight spaces, in challenging elements or in other areas where a full size robotic camera won’t work. Not only is the Q-Ball compact in size, it also provides a full 360 degree rotation in any direction. In addition, Q-Ball's robust construction provides a durable platform for indoor and outdoor use and to capture unique images that add a new and exciting perspective to sports and entertainment events.

Currently, several networks are using the Q-Ball for announcement booth applications, as well as remote interviews via dedicated networks. Whether shooting beauty shots for ESPN's college football coverage, shooting on a red carpet or covering all the backstage action at various events, the Q-Ball is up to the task.

Additionally, HBO’s NFL film documentary "Hard Knocks" used the Q-Ball system to film NFL players in locker rooms and coaches areas. Other reality shows are considering the Q-Ball as they move to HD and need a small, quiet, unobtrusive camera to get the job done. The NBA has mounted the camera nestled in the padding around the basket stanchion, while NBC chose to mount it in the center of a pond to add one more special camera angle for its PGA coverage.

The Q-Ball has a straight forward control system, which aides in the making of easy transitions for camera operators. Set up is quick and easy as the Q-Ball utilizes the installed cable plant or optical fiber that is available at every venue or it can be installed temporarily. Combined with the optional RCP, the Q-Ball is ready for use during live events, providing audio input and stunning images with smooth on-air panning.

“The Q-Ball's uses have been as diverse as the sports and entertainment events it has helped capture,” adds Nardelli. “At the World Equestrian Games, the Q-Ball was used under and on top of structures to capture the event without scaring the horses, something a full-sized camera would simply not be able to achieve.”

The Q-Ball incorporates a built-in 10x zoom optical lens and smooth accelerating Pan and Tilt motors in a sturdy, fully-weatherproof aluminum sphere with a diameter of 115 mm/4.5in. The addition of up to four embedded audio channels allows stereo effect mics to be incorporated into any set up. Optional extra features include infrared capability and a wide angle lens adapter.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.