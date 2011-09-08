Endavo and Internap offer OTT video services to operators around the globe

Today, Internap partner Endavo Media announced an expanded relationship with Etisalat, a UAE telecommunications company, to deliver multiscreen OTT services, including HD and 3D content, to Etisalat customers using LG Smart devices throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

In this same announcement, Endavo revealed the coalition of tech vendors enabling OTT services for Etisalat will now make their comprehensive end-to-end OTT video solutions offering available to operators around the globe. These vendors, including Internap, which provides a global, route-optimized CDN; PHXX, which provides device management and billing; and Verimatrix, which provides content security, have successfully worked together to power Etisalat’s OTT video technology solutions and services since 2008.

Endavo Media Offers Complete OTT Video Services Solution for Global Operators

Endavo delivers multi-screen platform and services through expanded license agreement with Etisalat, opens new office in UAE

Atlanta, Ga. (September 8, 2011) - Endavo Media, an international provider of OTT video technology solutions and services, has delivered its first of many multi-screen initiatives, being Etisalat’s OTT service on LG Smart devices, under an expanded license agreement with Etisalat for Endavo’s completely integrated OTT platform and managed services. Etisalat has launched its eLife OnWeb consumer video service in the UAE, and will soon roll-out OTT services in a number of its 17 subsidiaries throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Endavo’s OTT Video Services Platform powers the leading MENA telco’s OnWeb consumer video service for LG’s Smart TVs and Smart TV Upgraders, as well as other planned roll-outs on iPad, iPhone, web portals, set-top boxes, and Android mobile phones and tablets. Additionally, Endavo provides Etisalat access to a growing portfolio of HD and 3D syndicated programming as part of its content services offering.

The same team that has helped power OTT services for the world's 15th largest telecommunications provider, since 2008, is now taking its end-to-end OTT video solution to operators around the globe. Endavo has assembled a strong team of leading industry OTT partners to give operators a comprehensive, multi-purpose solution for OTT video services.

Paul D Hamm, Endavo president and CEO, said, “We’ve successfully pulled everything together and delivered for Etisalat, and now we’re making it available to operators seeking a complete solution. The expansion of our agreement with Etisalat, to include a comprehensive platform, content and managed services, provides us with the framework for expanding into new territories with a complete ‘Telco OTT’ product. We are also providing Etisalat an increased level of business development and professional services.’’

An OTT Video Services Platform provider, Endavo enables quality delivery of enhanced video services for telecommunications companies and planet-wide syndication for content producers and broadcasters. Endavo’s Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution provides acquisition, management, monetization and multi-screen distribution of digital media, including live and on-demand video, audio and pictures.

In a collaborative effort, Endavo has integrated and works seamlessly with its technology partners to provide operators a total solution for launching profitable OTT services over their networks and to their consumer markets.

The Endavo platform leverages the high-performance Content Delivery Network (CDN) from Internap, a global IT Infrastructure services provider. Internap’s CDN was chosen because of its unique use of powerful network optimization capabilities. Internap’s worldwide, route-optimized Performance IP™ network, which is backed by a 100% uptime service level agreement, and Accelerated IP (XIP™) service allow Endavo to provide Etisalat and other operators with the highest levels of performance and availability for video delivery services.

Pete Mastin, Internap’s vice president of CDN business development, said, “Our work with Endavo will further extend the reach of our performance-optimized CDN to operators around the world, ensuring a seamless OTT video experience for more end users.”

PHXX, based in Orlando, Fla., provides device applications, administrative user interfaces and system integration support for the platform. PHXX also integrates closely with Endavo's content platform to provide the operator with administrative services, such as user management, device management, content moderation, and reporting analytics. PHXX also provides telco grade billing and business management systems integration to tie OTT services into existing infrastructure and business processes.

Shane Robinett, CEO of PHXX, notes, “Our work with Endavo to provide Etisalat with operator workflow and superior user experiences will set the standard for the delivery of Telco OTT. Our systems are user-friendly and go anywhere the customer wants to go. We are pleased to be working with the Endavo platform and look forward to powering programming around the globe.”

The content security for Endavo's video services platform is provided by Verimatrix. Specializing in securing and enhancing revenue for multi-screen digital TV services around the globe, Verimatrix is a leader in software-based security solutions.

The content security solution for Endavo's video services platform is based on the Verimatrix Video Content Authority (VCAS) 3 platform, which extends beyond the legacy conditional access (CA) approach in order to protect pay-TV services delivered to any screen over any network while combating any threat. Specializing in securing and enhancing revenue for multi-screen digital TV services around the globe, Verimatrix is the global leader in software-based security solutions.

Steve Oetegenn, chief sales and marketing officer with Verimatrix, noted, “The Etisalat deployment not only proves how we are able to successfully secure OTT video revenue streams across Europe, Africa and Asia, but also underscores the significance of a tightly integrated partner ecosystem to enable advanced functionality. ’’

Hamm explains, “Our OTT Video Services Platform is designed to easily handle the workload and workflow of large media firms and telecommunications companies around the globe. We have been working for more than five years to build the best platform and forge the most critical relationships that will provide top service for telcos and operators. With the help of our partners, we are now positioned to serve operators of any size with world-class service, content and technology.”

Also announced today, Endavo Media FZ-LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Endavo Media, will be opening a new office in Dubai’s Media City in September to support its expanding operations in the MEA region.

