Digital Rapids Honoured with Deluxe Outstanding Technical Achievement Award

June 26, 2012 -- Markham, Ontario: Digital Rapids announced today that the company has been honoured as the recipient of the 2012 Deluxe Outstanding Technical Achievement Award. The award recognizes Digital Rapids' technical innovation in developing solutions and technology that further the ability of content creators and owners to effectively engage their audience. The award was presented during a special luncheon during the Banff World Media Festival, held June 10-13, 2012.

"The evolution of our business from physical to digital production and distribution has created no shortage of challenges. Now more than ever, we at Deluxe look to our technology partners to provide the innovative hardware and software needed to power our next generation services and solutions. But even more than that, we look for partners who see the changing landscape and strive to be one step ahead," said Diane Cuthbert, Vice President, Sales at Deluxe Post Production and Media Services. "Digital Rapids is clearly such a company. Their solutions are used in Deluxe facilities around the world, and provide the building blocks which allow us to effectively manage and repurpose our clients' digital content for delivery to the largest broadcasters, Video-on-Demand providers and digital content platforms in the world."

"We're thrilled to receive this prestigious accolade," said Brick Eksten, President of Digital Rapids Corporation. "We strive to develop innovative technologies and solutions that address the challenges of a rapidly changing media landscape and help our customers advance their businesses, and to have that recognized with this award is a tremendous honour. We're proud to be contributing to the success of industry leaders such as Deluxe around the world, and we look forward to continuing to bring them ground-breaking innovations as their needs grow and evolve."

Digital Rapids provides market-leading media transformation and workflow solutions, technology and expertise that enable media organizations to bring video to wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Powering applications from post production and archive to revenue-expanding multi-screen distribution reaching a vast array of viewing devices, our solutions span the critical points in today's sophisticated media operations, including ingest, encoding, transcoding, streaming, broadcast and workflow automation. Digital Rapids solutions have been adopted by thousands of worldwide customers -- from leading motion picture studios, post production facilities, broadcast networks, cable programmers, multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and service providers to corporations, government agencies, schools and churches.

The recipient of the Deluxe Outstanding Technical Achievement Award was selected by an evaluation committee comprised of Deluxe technology executives in Canada. Digital Rapids joins a distinguished list of past award recipients from around the globe, including SONY Corporation, Silicon Graphics Inc., Avid Technology, Discreet, Royal Philips Electronics, Bang & Olufsen, Sony CineAlta, Tiffen Company (Steadicam), Panasonic, Quantel, da Vinci Systems, ARRI, DVS, Panavision and the late Doug Dales of PS Production Services.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.