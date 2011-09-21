Jünger Audio Helps Bethesda Cathedral Manage Its Audio Loudness Levels

Bethesda Cathedral in eastern Singapore has solved the problem sudden peaks in the volume of its AV presentations by investing in a Jünger Audio LEVEL MAGIC™ two-channel loudness normaliser. The unit has been added to the signal path between the Cathedral’s new Allen & Heath iLive digital mixing system and the distribution patch bay to automatically control the levels on any incoming signal source, regardless of its input level.

Bethesda Cathedral is built over four levels, with a 2000-capacity main sanctuary located on the third floor. This is supplemented by a 600-capacity chapel on the ground floor that is used as an overflow venue if the main sanctuary is full.

The Cathedral’s AV system has to send audio to three locations outside the main sanctuary, including to the overflow hall. Prior to installing the Jünger Audio normaliser, audio levels in the overflow hall were difficult to control, which led to a number of complaints from worshippers who found themselves surprised by sudden fluctuations in volume. The installation of the new Jünger Audio LEVEL MAGIC™ processor has completely solved the problem and Cathedral staff are delighted with the results.

Mr. Daniel Chew, Bethesda Cathedral’s AV engineer, says: “Since investing in a Jünger Audio unit, we have had no complaints from those listening to the service in any of our three remote locations. Best of it all, we don't have to change any settings from week to week because once it was set up by Jünger Audio’s sales engineer Isaac Eng we were able to leave it alone to get on with doing its job.”

Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ two-channel loudness normaliser uses a proprietary adaptive loudness algorithm based on a multi-loop dynamic range control principle. This enables slow changes (AGC) fast changes (transient processing) and look ahead peak limiting to be handled simultaneously, providing audio quality without colouration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects.

Bethesda Cathedral’s Jünger Audio unit is among an extensive range of new AV equipment that has recently been installed in order to solve various acoustical and technical problems that had cropped up over the years.

Isaac Eng acted as a consultant on the revamp, which was also designed to upgrade the cathedral’s technology and provide a more compatible interlinked AV system. Among the new items that have been installed is the Allen & Heath iLive T-112 mixing surface, an iDR-48 mix rack, an Aviom Pro16 AN-16 II personal in-ear monitoring system, an Ashly Audio 4.8SP digital speaker management processor and an Audio Technica 4000 Series wireless system.

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com