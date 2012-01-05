PHOTOGRAPHER MATTHEW CHERRY ENLISTS ANTON/BAUER BATTERIES, CUSTOMER SERVICE IN PRODUCTION TEAM

GREENWICH, CT, JANUARY 5, 2012—For Matthew Cherry, owner and director of Matthew Cherry Studios, Anton/Bauer® and its DIONIC® 90 batteries have been a trusted part of his production crew for the last 10 years, whether he’s creating independent films or corporate videos. The DIONIC 90 from Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and a leading global provider of premier batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, allows Cherry to focus on his creative work without worrying about his power needs.

As a photographer and cinematographer, Cherry has worked in independent films and corporate video, as well as commercial photography—creating a mix of video and film and still photography—for more than 20 years. While much of his work is focused on fine arts, Cherry also produces commercial projects, including a recent promotional video for Anton/Bauer.

“Early on, I used batteries that were provided by camera manufacturers,” says Cherry. “However, a few good friends of mine who traveled the globe doing news production for major networks all said to me that you can have a lot of problems with many types of batteries—temperature, environmental issues and moisture. Making an investment with Anton/Bauer batteries, however, I haven’t had to deal with those issues.”

The DIONIC 90 was designed by Anton/Bauer to deliver consistently reliable performance even in the most challenging shooting environments on Earth. It offers a RealTime® display that continually updates the operator on how much run-time remains and on the state of the current charge. Weighing only 1.7 pounds, the DIONIC 90 can be transported without restriction under the IATA and DOT safety regulations (http://www.antonbauer.com/Support/TransportationInformation). The 91 WH battery can handle a maximum load of six amps, and offers runtimes ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts.

“The DIONIC 90 powers the camera all day,” says Cherry, who typically uses cameras such as the Canon L2 and Panasonic AG-HVX100 up through the VariCam. “I no longer have to think about batteries because I can look at the RealTime display to see the battery status and know exactly how much power is remaining.”

According to Cherry, working with Anton/Bauer for the last 10 years has helped eliminate the need for someone to manage recharging batteries during productions. “I typically bring three batteries per camera with me on a shoot, however I usually only need one,” he says. “I no longer have to plan a take around battery life. Whether you’re doing news or a narrative, how much is a lost shot worth if your battery dies?”

When it comes down to it, Cherry believes that if you have to think about your batteries, it’s a problem. “The very reason I rely on Anton/Bauer batteries is because I don’t have to think about them. If I do have a question, the global support team is readily available and able to help diagnose a problem.”

