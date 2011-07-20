Wohler Technologies Broadcast and Cable (SET) 2011 Product Preview

Broadcast and Cable (SET) 2011 Product Preview

Wohler at the Broadcast & Cable (SET) Show

At the Broadcast and Cable (SET) Show in São Paulo, Brazil, Wohler will be highlighting numerous award-winning products in collaboration with one of its regional distributors, CIS Group. This includes Wohler's expanded lineup of closed captioning and ancillary data management products, as well as signal management and confidence monitoring solutions for video, audio, and loudness applications -- all ideal for the rapidly changing South American broadcast markets. Additionally, Wohler's captioning products will be shown on Stand F2 alongside EITV, a leading Brazilian provider of products and services focusing on digital TV as well as solutions for broadcasting of closed captions.

Wohler Products at Broadcast and Cable (SET) 2011:

HDCC Series Captioning/Subtitling Products

Wohler will be showcasing the groundbreaking HDCC Series captioning/subtitling products, which allow users to handle encoding, decoding, and monitoring of CEA-608, CEA-708, and B37 captions, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple synchronous GPI triggers. Based on Wohler's award-winning flexible HDCC card design, the products allow broadcasters to choose the functionality their application requires at a competitive price point.

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will also present major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor. Highlights include "auto-detect” for 3G/HD/SD and embedded Dolby(R), which enables customers to perform automatic monitoring in mixed signal format environments; support for SMPTE 2020 metadata monitoring; a menu lockout function that prevents unauthorized changes to the unit's configuration; the ability to cycle through solo monitoring of defined clusters of audio channels at the press of a button; an optical TOSLINK input option for monitoring the consumer's set-top box (STB) experience; and improved display of metadata and stream status information. These new updates are available as a simple upgrade to all current AMP2-16V owners and come standard on all new AMP2-16V units.

AMP1-D8MDA-3G Dolby(R) Digital Audio Monitor

Designed specifically to meet the requirements of today's broadcasters, the AMP1-D8MDA-3G offers a lower-cost solution for operators who only require decoding of Dolby(R) Digital (AC-3) signals. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G in-rack audio monitor is capable of outputting and/or displaying up to eight channels of encoded audio from Dolby Digital streams decoded from AES and 3G/HD/SD-SDI multichannel inputs. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G is ideal for use in VTR bays, mobile production vehicles, teleconferencing installations, multimedia systems, satellite links, cable TV facilities, and on-air radio studios.

Presto Video Switcher

Also on display will be Presto, a new award-winning video switcher that makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. This highly reliable, cost-effective switcher -- which replaces Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller -- offers a compact 1-RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays the video stream from any source.

MADI-8 Audio Monitor

Wohler will showcase its new MADI-8 audio monitor, which enables broadcasters to implement the Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows. MADI is an industry-standard electronic communications protocol for an interface that carries multiple channels of digital audio. MADI is extremely desirable for outside broadcasters, as it greatly reduces the amount of cable and weight associated with traditional analog- or AES-based audio distribution.

Pandora Loudness Analyzer

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable loudness monitor with logging that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain that requires simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters to address the demands of global loudness standards, the Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio. Accepting and analyzing embedded audio in either SDI or AES streams, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS/LUFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from 400 milliseconds to 60 minutes.

COMPANY QUOTE:

"At SET 2011, Wohler will be showcasing our award-winning products including our groundbreaking HDCC Series state-of-the-art HD/SD closed captioning solutions for South America,” said Graciela Llamas, CSAM regional sales manager for Wohler Technologies. "Our entire line of signal management and confidence monitoring solutions enables our customers to carry out their HD broadcast operations efficiently, and we are pleased to have our products represented throughout Brazil by CIS Group, EITV, and Videodata.”

Company Background:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

