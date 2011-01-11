CABSAT 2011 Chyron Stand S3-24

About Chyron As the pioneer of graphics as a service for all digital video media, Chyron (NASDAQ: CHYR) continues to define the world of broadcast graphics with Web, mobile, HD, 3D, and newsroom integration solutions. Winner of numerous awards, including two Emmy(R) Awards, Chyron has proved itself as a leader in the industry with sophisticated graphics offerings that include Chyron's AXIS Graphics online content creation software, on-air graphics systems, clip servers, channel branding, and graphics asset management solutions. More information about Chyron products and services is available on the company websites: www.chyron.com and www.axisgraphics.tv.

Chyron Products at CABSAT 2011

AXIS Graphics Online Content Creation At CABSAT 2011, Chyron will highlight its AXIS graphics platform, a unique cloud-based service that has become the proven leader in on-demand graphics. The world's only cloud-computing graphics creator designed specifically for the broadcaster, AXIS simplifies, streamlines, and facilitates the graphics creation workload across many users in a broadcast operation -- from reporters to production assistants to news producers. Integrating into the broadcaster's existing or Chyron-based workflow, AXIS combines award-winning technology and functionality, proven integration, and point-and-click customization.

AXIS services include high-resolution maps, 3D charts, financial quotes, and a virtually unlimited set of tools for topical news graphics creation. Each service is designed for ease of use and maximum workflow efficiency.

AXIS provides broadcast staff pre-built templates that they can use for quick creation of graphics for multiple outlets, including websites, mobile devices, and print publications. Graphics creation that once took hours now takes minutes, saving time and money, and enabling artists to concentrate on high-end design. The result is a fast return on investment, followed by substantial savings in operations. AXIS services are set to launch in EMEA during 2011.

HyperX3 On-Air Graphics System Also at CABSAT will be Chyron's flagship on-air graphics system, HyperX3. Ideal for live sports channels, news stations, and outside broadcasts, this extremely fast, powerful, and easy-to-use system features seamless creation-to-playout capability, real-time 2D/3D animation, built-in stereoscopic-ready 3D, and a host of hardware and software features. The turnkey HyperX3 is scalable to two independent channels and incorporates optional DVEs, clips, and the award-winning Lyric(R) PRO 8 advanced creation and playout package, which includes a rich motion graphics feature set and a completely new 3D text rendering engine.

The HyperX3 makes a very impressive statement for both quality and performance. The new Lyric PRO 8 makes even more use of the impressive performance gains of the HyperX3 platform. The Lyric PRO software platform continues to provide precise control over every transition and effect with a broad array of adjustments already familiar to users of 3D creation tools.

Channel Box² Chyron's Channel Box² also will be highlighted at CABSAT. Channel Box² is a channel branding and automated promo system that features 2D/3D design and playout for branding applications, including tickers, crawls, snipes, "bag & tag," promos, and end credits. The system's real-time video, graphics effects, clips, and audio can be integrated with automation systems, or the system can be used as a stand-alone branding device. Channel Box² is designed to help broadcasters and playout facilities achieve brilliant station promotions, weather and news tickers, squeeze backs, and other effects quickly, easily, inexpensively, and without jeopardizing quality.

