Lowell Hosts Sales Reps at Missouri Headquarters

— Recently appointed sales reps receive factory tour and training sessions highlighting latest product offerings, while Lowell management shares insights on the company’s philosophy, dedication to U.S. manufacturing, and six-decades of experience that have kept them at the top of their game —

PACIFIC, MO, March 26, 2012 — Lowell Manufacturing Company, a U.S. manufacturer of professional AV Products for more than 60 years, recently invited several of its newly appointed sales reps to its headquarters in Pacific, Missouri, for two days of product training, facility tours and brainstorming sessions. Aside from in-depth demonstrations of Lowell’s latest rack, power and audio products, the sessions reinforced Lowell’s company philosophies and what sets them apart from competitors. In the end, the reps left with not only a better understanding of Lowell’s key products, but also a keener sense of branding and the Lowell perspective.

An industry leader since 1947, family-owned Lowell Manufacturing combines innovative engineering and manufacturing in the U.S.A. using 100% certified U.S. steel, precision metal-forming techniques and state-of-the-art production systems to ensure the products they build meet or exceed industry standards for systems integration. “Throughout our 65-year history, we have always based our business on providing market-driven products that allow our customers to do their job more efficiently by providing value-driven, quality products at competitive price points,” stated John J. Lowell, President/CEO. “From loudspeakers—to power and surge protection—to racks and enclosures, Lowell products are engineered and refined by direct feedback from customers, personnel in the field, and other industry resources.”

The training sessions began as the reps gathered at Lowell’s headquarters for a meet-and-greet and discussion on the industry-at-large with John Lowell; Thomas Lowell, Residential Sales Manager; and Jeff Garstick, National Sales Manager. The sessions continued the following morning with a presentation of Lowell’s rackmount power and surge suppression products. After lunch, all were invited to tour the Lowell plant, where plant manager Daryl Schoolfield demonstrated Lowell’s advanced manufacturing/production capabilities. Following that was an educational session on Lowell’s rack products and dedicated rack accessories. Thursday morning featured a multimedia and software presentation including product videos and Lowell’s new online “Customer Center,” which allows Lowell dealers to place or review orders for their account 24 hours a day. Thursday afternoon involved presentations on Lowell’s acoustic/speaker products, with time spent in the acoustic lab and a double-blind speaker comparison.

“I learned so much,” said Joshua Radin, Pro Audio Specialist for New York- and New Jersey-based BMG-Hudson Sales & Marketing. “I was already a fan of Lowell’s racks and surge protection products, but when we got into specific details of features and compared these products to the competition, there was just no comparison – Lowell is the clear winner. We took part in a blind comparison test with Lowell 12-inch speakers versus two other brands, and we were pleased to find out that we had rated the Lowell speakers the highest. But maybe more important than those things, we got a chance to strengthen our relationships with the Lowell team, and it’s really no surprise that we all left feeling proud to be part of the Lowell family. American manufacturing, hard work, experience and expertise, combined with a high level of customer service and support for reps and installers – Lowell should be seen as an example for every other manufacturer.”

“I would like to personally thank all of those who participated in the training sessions,” stated Jeff Garstick. “It was a very productive session from Lowell’s perspective, and we believe that our sales reps benefitted greatly as well. We very much appreciated their attention, input, and most of all, the opportunity to get to better know them on a personal basis. There were many quality contributions from the reps, and we look forward to our next session with members of the Lowell rep force.”

