MTV NETWORKS SELECTS LAWO FOR NEW REMOTE TRUCK

Nashville, TN – October 26, 2011… Lawo, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of digital audio networking and console systems for production, post production, broadcast, and related applications, is pleased to announce that MTV Networks (MTVN) has taken delivery of a new Lawo mc²66 MKII production console for deployment in its newest remote truck named Nereus. The new truck—scheduled to be placed into service during Q4, 2011—will be based out of the company’s Nashville headquarters. The new mc²66 MKII represents the third Lawo console in MTVN’s production arsenal.

Offering advanced redundancy for failsafe operation, mc² bay server technology, a new control system on the MKII router, real-time DSP data transfer within the HD core, and extended frame modularity among its numerous features, the mc²66 MKII is designed to provide mix engineers with the most state-of-the-art and secure mixing system for demanding projects. The console slated for deployment in MTVN’s new truck is configured with 40 main faders, 8 Extra Faders, and 8 center section faders, plus five DSP cards.

Noteworthy in this configuration is the inclusion of Lawo’s recently introduced Extra Faders feature, which includes a “Short Fader Control” panel that replaces the Screen Control Module typically found in the console’s Central Control section. This new arrangement provides more faders in the first row and less administrative buttons—facilitating greater control over crucial mix elements assigned to this area. The Extra Faders layout also provides a new user panel—identified as Screen Control—that provides for a variety of essential functions requiring dedicated hardware buttons.

Equally notable, MTVN’s purchase will incorporate Lawo’s Plug-in Host (LPH) server. Designed as a dedicated environment for VST-type audio processing plug-ins, the server facilitates seamless integration with the company’s mc² series consoles while providing greater flexibility in the use and routing of processed signals—all while freeing the host recording platform from the system overhead typically associated with numerous plug-in processors.

Senior Audio Operations Engineer Marc Repp mixes numerous projects for MTV Networks and serves as an assistant mix engineer when guest engineers mix in the company’s trucks. Repp was actively involved in the decision to purchase and deploy the new mc²66 MKII in Nereus. He discussed the considerations that led to the company’s purchase.

“This new truck was designed primarily for projects where the use of a separate audio mix truck is just not feasible,” explained Repp. “With a Control Room designed by Acoustic Design Consultant Russ Berger, the truck features a bass trap to help ensure the best possible acoustic environment. As such, this is a very music-oriented audio production environment.”

“With the new mc²66 MKII being MTVN’s third production console,” Repp continued, “we’ve had ample opportunity to evaluate not just the consoles, but the service and support behind them. All these factors led to the acquisition of this new console. Like all Lawo consoles, we find the mc²66 MKII easy to use, it sounds great, and the Plug-in server does a terrific job of integrating DSP plug-ins into the system. This particular aspect of Lawo’s overall design is really important to guest engineers, as it enables them to bring whatever DSP processing they’re accustomed to using when they mix in the truck.”

George Epley, Vice President of Technical Operations for MTV Networks, offered this thought on the company’s recent Lawo purchase. “We had a clear set of expectations when we started the console evaluation process,” says Epley. “We have a very unique operation and our technical requirements are quite demanding. Lawo was among the few companies that were able to supply us with the level of technology we required, and from the very start of our relationship, the company has been great to deal with. Every issue or concern we’ve encountered has been addressed expediently. When you factor in the responsive service and support the company provides, this becomes a very reassuring purchase that inspires confidence for the mission critical applications typical of our projects.”

About Lawo

Lawo is a manufacturer of digital audio networking systems and consoles for a wide range of applications from small to large scale audio production in television and radio, post production, and live sound. Established in the 1970s, the company’s manufacturing center is located in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information on all Lawo products, visit the company online at http://www.lawo.ca.

###