WAVES AUDIO SHIPS WSG-Y16 MINI-YGDAI SOUNDGRID I/O CARD FOR YAMAHA MIXING CONSOLES

— Card enables direct connection to Waves’ critically acclaimed SoundGrid platform to run large numbers of Waves plug-ins with low latency —

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 30, 2010 — Waves Audio is now shipping the WSG-Y16 mini-YGDAI SoundGrid I/O card for Yamaha mixing consoles. The card widens the sonic capabilities of a Yamaha console, giving live engineers the opportunity to more accurately duplicate the sounds of hit studio recordings, which will thrill fans and can instill an extra level of comfort and confidence in the performer. Also, it gives front-of-house engineers the ability to select from a wide palette of vintage outboard signal processing without having to haul racks of fragile classic gear. Together with Waves SoundGrid Server (SGS), a Control PC, a network switch and an authorized iLok with SoundGrid-compatible Waves plug-ins, the WSG-Y16 enables Yamaha consoles to process 16 channels of audio with Waves plug-ins.

Additionally, the WSG-Y16 supports MIDI input, for remote plug-in control directly from the console or external control surface.

“We are delighted to add the Waves WSG-Y16 SoundGrid MY-card to the ever-growing list of cards for our digital consoles,” states Kevin Kimmel, Mixer Product Manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “The WSG-Y16 will allow the most desired third-party set of plug-ins available to be at the fingertips of the largest group of live sound engineers on the planet. With the combination of the variety of plug-ins from Waves and the reliability of Yamaha consoles, we have high expectations for both the new card and the Waves SoundGrid Server.”

Waves Audio SoundGrid technology gives users the ability to run large numbers of Waves’ award-winning audio processors with low latency, using standard PCs via Ethernet, far surpassing the specs of dedicated DSP-based platforms. Waves’ SoundGrid system takes advantage of the recent advances in both Ethernet and CPU technologies to provide superb performance for the live sound markets, bringing the worlds of studio recording and live sound closer than ever before. With the introduction of the WSG-Y16 mini-YGDAI card for Yamaha consoles, Waves brings the networking and processing capabilities of SoundGrid functionality to the live sound realm.

As the industry’s leading developer of professional audio digital signal technologies, Waves is uniquely qualified to bring studio-quality sound enhancement to the world of live sound; Yamaha, as a leading manufacturer of live and studio mixing consoles, provides the perfect platform for this processing. The WSG-Y16 mini-YGDAI card represents a tremendous leap forward both in terms of technological innovation and processing power.

WSG-Y16 Features:

- Supports 44.1, 48, 88.2, 96 kHz

- 16-channel processing at 44.1/48kHz, 8 channels at 88.2/96kHz

- For 32 channel processing, install 2 cards

- Supports MIDI control directly from the console

- Redundancy and Recovery support via SoundGrid

- Connects with other SoundGrid-enabled audio equipment

SoundGrid Key Benefits:

- Provides a low latency platform for running Waves plug-ins

- Uses standard, off-the-shelf components: computers, switches, servers, Ethernet cables, etc.

- Upcoming SoundGrid versions will implement recording capabilities

SoundGrid Applications:

- Live sound and touring

- Centralized processing hub for mixing, post production, and broadcast facilities

- Networked audio for sound installations

For more information, please visit www.waves.com.