ITALY’S TELENORBA SELECTS DALET TO BUILD ENTERPRISE TELEVISION NEWS PRODUCTION AND RADIO MUSIC PROGRAMMING PLATFORMS

Number one broadcaster for Southern Italy to launch new 24/7 News and Music TV channels empowered with Dalet software, enabling media convergence across television and radio

Levallois-Perret, France – April 7, 2010 – Dalet Digital Media Systems announced today that Italian broadcast group TeleNorba has selected Dalet Enterprise Edition for end-to-end television news production (TeleNorba) and Dalet Radio Suite HD for managing music programming and radio automation (Radionorba). Dalet Professional Services will manage the two-site installation, which encompasses configuration, coaching, and training over a three-month delivery period. The TeleNorba Group operates two digital terrestrial channels, Telenorba 7 and Telenorba 8, a radio station and a web portal offering a wide range of entertainment, music, and news programs throughout Southern Italy. The new Dalet installation will provide TeleNorba a collaborative MAM-based (Media Asset Management) production environment for better efficiency and more flexibility. The monetization of assets will be optimized with the addition of two new TeleNorba channels – one for 24-hour News and one for Music television.

The Dalet system will also enable media convergence, providing a path way for unifying television and radio production. Tight integration between Dalet Enterprise Edition and Dalet Radio Suite will let TeleNorba simultaneously broadcast songs and the associated music video over radio, television and Internet, powering a brand new channel with a minimal increase in manpower and cost. “Dalet was by far was the most advanced technology with regards to supporting our expansion initiatives for today and tomorrow. The enterprise media management infrastructure and associated modern production tools will make it much faster to gather, edit, update and distribute content across all of our media outlets. Thanks to Dalet, our audience will have better content, around-the-clock, on the platform of their choice,” said Dino D'Alessandro, Technical Director, TeleNorba. “With Dalet’s story-centric tools, we are able to launch brand new 24/7 News and Music TV channels, reaching a much larger audience with richer content for a lower production cost. These new channels also increase our revenue opportunities. Dalet provides us with an outstanding return on our investment.”

Dalet Enterprise Edition News Production Workflow at TeleNorba Television

Dalet Enterprise Edition will revamp the existing workflow by adding a MAM-layer that serves as the content hub to manage all aspects of TeleNorba news production, including the launch of a new 24/7 News channel with localized news coverage for the Lecce and Bari regions.

The end-to-end Dalet installation will feature a comprehensive newsroom computer system, content catalogue, modern video production tools and broadcast playout control facilitated by the MAM core and its integrated workflow engine. “The Dalet system represents a new genre of MAM-based news production technology. It enables journalists, producers and anchors to create, edit and package content for distribution to any medium. With Dalet’s easy-to-use tools, TeleNorba journalists can create multimedia stories for distribution across TelNorba’s different broadcasting channels,” said Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet. “The launch of the new TeleNorba 24/7 News channel and the increased content production for localized Lecce and Bari newscasts are good examples of how broadcasters can leverage Dalet to reach an expanded audience using the same resources and content, with minimal incremental cost. It also shows Dalet’s commitment to the Italian market”

The new Dalet workflow will transform the TeleNorba news production and distribution process by providing a single digital platform for aggregating content, consolidating rundowns and editing resources, and distributing packages to multiple channels, including web, mobile, and VOD.

Dalet Enterprise Edition will also integrate with the Dalet Radio Suite installation, synchronizing distribution schedules for Radionorba’s music playlist and the associated music videos, which will air on the new TeleNorba 24/7 Music Television channel with playout controlled by Dalet.

The TeleNorba two-site deployment fully supports SD and HD production environments. Because Dalet is developed on open standards, third-party production and distribution systems are fully integrated, ensuring seamless media migration across the entire workflow. Dalet’s MAM-based solution offers TeleNorba a highly scalable and flexible broadcast platform, well suited for the near immediate adoption of future channels.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

