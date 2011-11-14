Guitar Center, The Nation’s Largest Instrument Retailer, Opens Its 222nd Store with New Location In the Houston Area

— Company opens its eighth store in 2011 with special savings and events —

— Guitar Center Sugar Land features on-site lessons and guitar repair services —

On October 27, 2011, Guitar Center opened its newest retail location, at 12790 Fountain Lake Circle, Stafford, Texas (near the city of Sugar Land), in the Houston metro area. The store’s opening delivered vast product selection, along with the unparalleled knowledge and experience of its dedicated staff. Guitar Center Sugar Land also features Guitar Center Studios, an embedded lesson and rehearsal facility. To celebrate the opening, Guitar Center hosted a Grand Opening Weekend featuring exclusive savings, gear giveaways and free events tailored to local musicians.

Guitar Center’s newest location features well-equipped showrooms with the latest products for the musician, from guitars, amplifiers, percussion instruments and keyboards to live sound, DJ, lighting and recording equipment. In addition to special Grand Opening Weekend programming, early shoppers also enjoyed exclusive savings throughout opening weekend with deals that included guitar and drum essentials at huge discounts.

Guitar Center’s Sugar Land location goes well beyond offering the biggest selection at the best prices. The store includes Guitar Center Studios, an in-house, state-of-the-art lesson and rehearsal facility, which will create unrivaled opportunities for Houston area musicians of all ages and skill levels. Guitar Center Studios provides music lessons from beginner to advanced featuring certified instructors providing world-class curriculum, as well as one-on-one Pro Tools, Logic Pro and GarageBand courses. Rehearsal spaces are fully equipped with the latest backline gear, and musicians who use the rehearsal area will have access to a digital recording of their rehearsal sessions. Guitar Center Studios is by all accounts the most modern and affordable lessons and rehearsals facility in the city.

The store also features GC Garage, offering on-site guitar repair services. Throughout opening weekend, musicians were able to test-drive the Garage for free, with any guitar purchased at Guitar Center Sugar Land Grand Opening night getting a free, 22-point personalized set-up.

Building on their ongoing initiatives designed to educate and inspire artists nationwide, Guitar Center Sugar Land is offering unique opportunities for musicians to craft their skills, maintain their instruments and experience many aspects of the music industry first-hand. Musicians interested in learning about all aspects of the industry were able to interact with and pick the brain of music business expert Chad Jeffers and A Perfect Circle/Devo/Pucifer drummer Jeff Friedl as they shared their experiences and insights, as well as perform during special Guitar Center Sessions events.

GC Sugar Land shoppers were also able to enjoy Guitar Center’s new multi-channel “endless aisle,” with multiple combinations of shopping options, to conveniently choose from not only the Sugar Land inventory, but also the over-$400 million in gear Guitar Center has to offer nationwide. Consumers could combine a myriad number of in-store, online and phone options to purchase music equipment from anywhere, allowing for a completely personalized and endlessly convenient shopping experience for every customer.

In addition to special programs at the store, each year Guitar Center offers nationwide programs designed to spearhead creativity and highlight the nation’s most promising undiscovered talent. Sugar Land area residents will now be able to participate in these ongoing national events from their hometown:

• Your Next Record gives artists a chance to record with some of the top recording artists in the country, including legendary guitarist Slash, country superstar Keith Urban, and rock icon Travis Barker.

• Guitar Center On-Stage gives undiscovered bands the opportunity to compete against their peers for a chance to share a stage with their idols. The most recent On-Stage competition features Jane’s Addiction, for more info go to http://gc.guitarcenter.com/onstage/.

• Guitar Center’s Drum-Off and King of the Blues are national competitions that highlight local talent from across the country, giving them widespread exposure and the chance to win incredible prize packages.

Guitar Center Sugar Land is open seven days a week. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.