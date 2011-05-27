ENI Media Chooses Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ Solution For Its Playout Facilities

ENI Media Asia Pte Ltd has invested in Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ technology to ensure the quality of its audio signals.

Based in Singapore’s ST Teleport building, ENI Media was established in 2010 to provide television playout services to broadcasters and channel owners.

With a wide variety of incoming audio signals to contend with, ENI Media needed a way of controlling its audio output so that peak level and dynamic range didn’t vary between programmes.

After researching various options, ENI Media chose Jünger Audio’s B46 four-channel digital dynamics processor. This unit incorporates the company’s sophisticated LEVEL MAGIC™ adaptive level control algorithm, which is designed to adjust the level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion. Capable of using any kind of I/O (Analogue and Digital) sources, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, LEVEL MAGIC is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source. It is also available in a variety of configurations to suit different applications.

Andrew Ng, ENI Media’s Head of Operations, says: “The previous company I worked for used Jünger Audio technology for loudness control so I was already aware of the company’s products and knew they were very effective. This is why I chose the B46 audio leveller for ENI Media. The unit has been installed at the final chain of the baseband signal and we are all very happy with its performance.”

Ng adds that maintaining a consistent audio level can be very difficult when dealing with a large number of incoming satellite feeds and a variety of compressed and uncompressed audio signals.

“Before we installed the Jünger Audio unit we had some technical issues with our ingest editors who were manually handling the encoding from these feeds. To eliminate this problem I wanted a unit that could handle audio levelling automatically. The B46 fitted the bill perfectly – it has taken some of the workload away from our ingest editors and solved the high audio discrepancy from satellite feeds by automatically balancing the level between the satellite signal and the server playout. We are now able to achieve much more consistent levels and solve the problem of highly fluctuating audio.”

ENI Media’s customers are delighted with the results the playout centre is now achieving in terms of delivering consistent audio that doesn’t have huge volume differences between individual channels or programmes on the same channel.

“We are so pleased with the performance of the B46 that we are now incorporating it into every new client proposal,” Ng adds.

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com