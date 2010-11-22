CLEAR-COM NOW SHIPPING ECLIPSE VERSION 5.2 WORLDWIDE

New Software Upgrades Simplify Set-Up and Use of Eclipse

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, NOVEMBER 22, 2010 - Clear-Com, a global leader of critical voice communication systems, is now shipping worldwide the new Eclipse Version 5.2. This release marks the beginning of a significant transformation for the Eclipse digital matrix intercom system. The Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) has been simplified with a new graphical user interface which facilitates the ease of configuration and management and faster and more efficient communications workflow.

Clear-Com upgraded the Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) with new features that automate the setup of intercom communications, reducing operator distraction and improving workflow as soon as users start using the Eclipse system. The enhancements Clear-Com has introduced in Eclipse v5.2 is a milestone in the history of the Eclipse product family in terms of its ease of setup and subsequent reconfiguration, a set of changes identified by broadcast customers as a solution to help them keep up with the frenetic pace of today's production environment. Changes in ECS include auto-detection of matrices and networks, load or change pre-established configurations and auto-default to a factory configuration, ease of reconfiguration when Eclipse needs to be set up using a different IP address, for example. Additionally, the new ECS includes on-screen assistance, which provides context-specific help and instant troubleshooting.

In addition to the enhanced software, Clear-Com has also developed a new IP-based Eclipse audio monitor card, LMC-64. When installed into the Eclipse system frame, it enables Clear-Vu, real-time graphical meters, to display in the Production Maestro Pro, an add-on module that lets operators interact directly with Eclipse to quickly set up and manage live dynamic voice communications for small or large networked intercom systems. With the Clear-Vu function, users have visual indicators to better manage multiple functional groups, say during an all-day broadcast of several professional football or soccer games. In these situations, users need to join and leave a variety of party lines during the course of the broadcast. Having the visual indicators of each of the audio present for each group allows managers to monitor these activities swiftly and confidently. In addition, customers can easily adjust audio levels by clicking a few icons on a computer screen, by using standard VU or Nordic scaling.

"We are thrilled to offer this enhanced version of Eclipse that is much more simplified and easy-to-use," says Simon Browne, Senior Product Manager at Clear-Com. "The improvements in this release is another clear example of Clear-Com's continued investment and commitment to making the Eclipse product family a much better intercom system for customers with high communication workflow demands."