Haivision at Streaming Media East 2012

"At Streaming Media East 2012, Haivision is showcasing important new technology designed to simplify and optimize Internet streaming. We will demonstrate HyperStream(TM), our SaaS and managed-service offering that takes advantage of newly optimized KulaByte(TM) transcoder software, and simplifies cloud and CDN services for everyone. This offering is significant for Haivision customers because it gives our entire installed base of Makito(TM) encoders and Furnace(TM) IP video systems the ability to connect directly to HyperStream, immediately enabling thousands of users to become Internet broadcasters of extremely high-quality ABR video." -- Peter Maag, Haivisions chief marketing officer

HyperStream(TM) Live -- Internet Media Services

Haivision brings HyperStream(TM) Live to Streaming Media East 2012. HyperStream Live is a simplified and automated service that brings the power of cloud transcoding and CDN connectivity to content producers, so that they can deliver a much better visual experience to every Internet viewer. Cloud transcoding allows streamers to maximize uplink bandwidth by sending a single high-quality stream from the source to the cloud, and then uses the clouds abundant computing power and network capacity to create the various bit rates necessary for adaptive streaming. A user-managed, pay-per-use software as a service (SaaS), HyperStream Live simplifies and automates transcoding in the cloud (Amazon EC2(TM)) and global delivery over a CDN (Akamai). HyperStream Live is a single portal for any global streaming need.

Viper(TM) KB Portable Internet Encoder and Viper MAX Stand-Alone Recorder

At Streaming Media East 2012, Haivision will showcase the Viper(TM) KB, a compact, portable appliance that simplifies Internet streaming. With a very simple touch-screen interface, users can quickly stream full HD at multiple bit rates for Dynamic Flash(R) and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) networks. Haivision will also showcase Viper MAX, a stand-alone, dual-channel performance-streaming, recording, VOD, and publishing appliance for the conference room, classroom, and medical procedure room.

KulaByte(TM) Live Transcoder -- Introducing 4.0 for Linux(R)

At Streaming Media East 2012, Haivision will debut the KulaByte(TM) live H.264 video transcoder. Now available for Linux(R) --the operating system of choice for reliable cloud deployment -- KulaByte 4.0 delivers 30 percent performance gains and a 30 to 40 percent cost reduction when deployed in cloud environments, such as Amazons EC2(TM). KulaByte is one of the first transcoders available to take advantage of cloud computing efficiencies, delivering multiple bit rate HLS and RTMP streams for adaptive/dynamic streaming. In addition, version 4.0 introduces a simplified user interface and support for closed captioning, ad insertion, and ingestion of H.264 in MPEG-2 Transport Stream encapsulation.

Meet With Haivision at Streaming Media East 2012

Company Overview:

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

