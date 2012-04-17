Digital Film Technology Integrates Fraunhofer IIS’s easyDCP Post Production Software

easyDCP allows for easy generation and play-out of digital cinema packages and offers a high quality, cost-effect way to create a variety of distribution formats

Las Vegas – April 16, 2012 (Booth #C8444)- Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, the world’s renowned source for audio and multimedia technologies, announces today its partnership with Digital Film Technology (DFT), the supplier of professional solutions for postproduction, motion picture and TV industries. The new partnership integrates Fraunhofer IIS’s easyDCP into DFT’s FLEXXITY workflow, providing a more cost-effective way to create digital cinema packages (DCP) as a master format.

Though notoriously expensive to create, DCPs are highly regarded as the best replacement for film reels due to its high quality and ability to create a wide variety of distribution formats. DFT chose Fraunhofer IIS’s easyDCP due to its software-base that does not require costly additional hardware. In addition, the organization’s easyDCP cinema packages are compliant with the latest standards and can be used with all DCI-compliant cinema server systems. The solution also enables DCPs to be created and used for theater play-out and master format for the creation of further distribution formats through FLEXXITY, such as H.264.

Fraunhofer IIS scientists extended the functionalities of its easyDCP technology to enable the integration into host applications, for easy generation and play-out of digital cinema packages (DCP) in real time.

”With DFT we have gained a globally renowned partner who recognizes and relies on our expertise to enhance its products”, explains Heiko Sparenberg, head of the digital cinema group. “In order to integrate our software, core functionalities were bundled and extended to provide access for external systems. This required developing a new library to enable communication between our easyDCP and DFT’s FLEXXITY system.”

With more than 20 years of experience, Fraunhofer IIS is a trusted expert in digital cinema standardization and creation development. More than 500 customers already use its easyDCP software package worldwide, including the 2012 Berlinale International Film Festival, that relied on IIS software developments to support the technical quality control of all submissions.

Fraunhofer IIS will present its easyDCP software developments as well as camera and data compression developments at NAB 2012, booth #C8444. DFT will also showcase the integrated easyDCP software in the FLEXXITY workflow at C11145.

For more information, please visit www.iis.fraunhofer.de.

About Fraunhofer IIS

Founded in 1985 the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS in Erlangen, ­today with more than 750 staff members, ranks first among the Fraunhofer Institutes concerning headcount and revenues. As the main inventor of mp3 and universally credited with the co-development of AAC audio coding standard, Fraunhofer IIS has reached worldwide recognition. It provides research services on contract basis and technology licensing.

The research topics are: Audio and video source coding, multimedia realtime­systems, digital radio broadcasting and digital cinema systems, integrated circuits and sensor systems, design automation, wireless, wired and optical networks, localization and navigation, imaging systems and nanofocus X-ray technology, high-speed cameras, medical sensor solutions and supply chain services.

The budget of more than 95 million Euro is mainly financed by projects from industry, the service sector and public authorities. Less than 25 percent of the budget is subsidized by federal and state funds. For more information, contact Heiko Sparenberg at heiko.sparenberg@iis.fraunhofer.de or Angela Raguse at angela.raguse@iis.fraunhofer.de.

About Digital Film Technology

DFT Digital Film Technology Weiterstadt Holding GmbH provides high-end film and digital post production solutions for a variety of commercial media, film and content markets including; film studios, broadcast operations, and post production facilities.

DFT products include the SCANITYTM Film Scanner, Spirit family of DataCines® and Telecines, Shadow Telecine, Scream grain reducer, LUTher color calibration tool, FLEXXITY specialized software for dailies, archive, and play-out applications, and BONES software tools for dailies, transfers, and play-out. The entire DFT team is highly regarded within the industry and is dedicated to uncompromised product and technology development, as well as superior sales and support services.

DFT Digital Film Technology is headquartered in Weiterstadt, Germany and has regional offices in London, Paris, Sydney, Bangkok and Los Angeles. DFT is independently owned by PARTER Capital Group, a Frankfurt, Germany private equity investment group.

