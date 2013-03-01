New MultiDyne HD-6Pack improves high-bandwidth signal transmission

MultiDyne has announced that it will demonstrate the HD-6Pack, a new line of CWDM multiplexers, at the 2013 NAB Show, booth C10339.

Utilizing the HD-6000, HD-12000, or HD-18000, users can transport up to 18 HD-SDI signals per single-mode fiber, making it a powerful and economical HD-trunking solution.

Portable and easy to use, the HD-6Pack is the ideal solution for transmitting multiple high-bandwidth signals in harsh operating environments and can easily support emerging 4K applications, providing users with the capability to transport up to four 4K signals with one fiber. Designed for OB, fixed facility link, cross-campus network and centralized control room applications, the system optimizes transmission anywhere signals need to be trunked.

The HD-6Pack comes in three models: a six-channel HD-6000, a 12-channel HD-12000, and a 18-channel HD-18000, with the option to be rackmounted for increased flexibility. A user-friendly OLED display provides critical system information such as optical power levels, laser status, and bit rates, in plain language, providing users with total control over video transport. Any of the models can be configured for any combination of transmit and receive, making for flexible, bidirectional transport.

